In all honesty, if you haven’t seen him fight – well, first of all, why the heck not? – you cannot begin to fully appreciate the efforts, the attitude, the sheer level of self-belief Venezuelan warrior Carlos Canizales has.

Venezuelan Warrior’s Thrilling Career

The 32-year-old WBC light-flyweight champion has given us a number of thrillers, and he has also been forced to fight on the road during his career. Mexico, Japan, Malaysia, Argentina, Thailand.

For sure, this current road warrior has earned every cent, or every bolivar, he has fought for. Next up for the man from Caracas will be a return to Bangkok, this time to defend his belt against former long-reigning 105-pound champ Knockout CP Freshmart, AKA Thammanoon Niyomtrong. The two will duke it out on December 4, and fans who have seen both men go to war are expecting, well, a war.

Canizales, a fighter who has one heck of an enjoyable style and approach, deserves credit for agreeing to go back to Bangkok to fight, as he was royally ripped off the last time he boxed there. That was back in December of last year, when Thai hero Panya Pradabsri was somehow gifted a majority decision win over Canizales, this after a 12-round slugfest that, despite being bossed by the visiting fighter (to the point that the Thai fans booed the decision in Pradabsri’s favour) somehow went the wrong way.

Defending The Belt Against Freshmart

In an August 2025 rematch that was pretty much ordered by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, Canizales, 28-3-1(20) took Pradabsri out in the fifth round of a real firefight. Now, instead of a ‘homecoming’ of a first defence of his second world title (Canizales having reigned as WBA (regular) light-flyweight champ in 2018 to 2021), Canizales will risk his belt against Freshmart/Niyomtrong.

A great action fight can be expected, but along with this, we hope, will be fair, aboveboard judging and officiating. Also, let’s hope Canizales is getting the kind of good payday he is so thoroughly entitled to.

CP Freshmart, 28-1(11) and beaten only by the superb Oscar Collazo, is three years older than the man, and he did take a battering from Collazo. Since then, Freshmart has won three, against so-so at best opposition, and it could be argued that, aside from home advantage, most things are on Canizales’ side.

This fight doesn’t figure to go the distance, and the action could be X-rated. In fact, the local fans will be baying for blood.

Canizales by KO. If not, and if the judges’ cards are needed, then, heck, pretty much anything could happen here.