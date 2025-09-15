Turki Alalshikh’s Visit Confirms Canelo Alvarez’s Remaining 2 Contract Fights

Turki Alalshikh says he visited Canelo Alvarez after his loss to Terence Crawford. He states that Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs) has two fights remaining on his contract with Riyadh Season, which runs through 2026.

Turki says that he offered Canelo to work with him until he retires from the sport. He doesn’t say when that’ll be, but it’s possible it could be at the end of next year. Alvarez is 35 and didn’t show the form that he had in the past in his 12-round unanimous decision loss to Crawford.

Although it wasn’t the one-sided fight that many fans say it was, Alvarez did appear to fade in the final four rounds, nine through twelve. He’d fought well enough through the first eight rounds to edge a decision, but not with these judges. The scores were 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112.

Turki didn’t reveal who the fighters are that he plans to offer for Canelo to fight in 2026 for his final two fights under his contract. These are the possible options for Alvarez:

Hamzah Sheeraz

David Benavidez: Blockbuster mega-fight well beyond the Crawford fight

Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr.

Dmitry Bivol: rematch

Terence Crawford: Rematch

I just visited the champ in his place. He will soon start his vacation with his family. He has 2 fights left with @RiyadhSeason in ’26. We offered him to work with us until he quits and retires. I want go give a special thank you to @Canelo for the special gift. He gave me the… pic.twitter.com/7VqrZ3DEoI — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 16, 2025

Ability-wise, Canelo can still keep fighting beyond 2026, but he would have to be carefully matched to avoid getting beaten repeatedly. He’s still capable of beating fighters like Sheeraz, Eubank Jr., and Benn. Guys that would give Alvarez problems at 168 are Christian Mbilli, Lester Martinez, Osleys Iglesias, and Diego Pacheco.

The biggest problem that would prevent Canelo from winning his last two fights is his poor stamina. He’s been struggling with his gas tank since his loss to Bivol in 2022, and it’s something that would haunt him next year if he faces someone a little too good.