Barrios confirmed the move came from internal need rather than opponent-specific preparation. The trainer switch attracted attention because Goossen previously worked closely with Garcia, but Barrios dismissed the idea that the relationship provided any decisive advantage.

“I’ve been saying, it didn’t take me going with Joe Goossen to know what I need to work on with Ryan,” Barrios said. “It’s about tightening everything up.”

Fixing Himself First

That comment pointed directly to the real motivation behind the change. Barrios acknowledged defensive weaknesses and inconsistencies in his output, explaining that his focus during camp centered on correcting those areas rather than tailoring himself specifically to Garcia.

“I feel like defensive flaws that I had, just picking up the work rate and tightening everything up,” Barrios said. “Overall, in every field, I’ve been making improvements.”

The adjustment represents the latest step in a career that has already included multiple respected trainers. Barrios previously worked under Virgil Hunter and Bob Santos, and he explained that his current approach reflects elements of each system rather than a complete rebuild under Goossen.

“They’re all very intelligent coaches,” Barrios said. “My style has a piece of all of them still. I just wanted to keep adding on and keep growing as a fighter.”

Trainer changes at the championship level often reflect a recognition that refinement is necessary to remain in control against elite opposition. Barrios did not present the move as a reaction to Garcia alone, but as part of strengthening the areas that determine whether a champion keeps his position.

Training camp itself reinforced the reality of that process. Barrios described the physical and mental demands as constant reminders of the difficulty of maintaining championship form.

“Every time I have a training camp, I’m like, why did I choose this?” Barrios said. “But it’s part of it.”

Barrios enters the fight defending his WBC welterweight title for the first time since establishing himself at the top of the division. His decision to adjust his training structure before facing Garcia reflects a champion responding to his own vulnerabilities rather than assuming his position is secure.