The timing was the point. Figueroa had just traveled to Ball’s hometown, taken a mandatory fight on the road, and stopped the champion late. Alalshikh doesn’t quietly explore options. He signals intent early and lets the gravity of the event do the rest. The offer itself creates pressure, expectations, and direction.

What makes this instance notable is that it arrived before Figueroa had said a word about his next move. In his first comments after the win, Figueroa talked about returning home, bringing a title fight back to Texas, and rewarding local fans. Riyadh, meanwhile, had already penciled him in for an international showcase.

That contrast is the story. The recruitment is now happening in real time, sometimes faster than fighters can reset after a fight.

Figueroa hasn’t responded publicly to the offer, and there’s no indication yet whether discussions have even begun. But the signal has been sent. A road win, taken under risk, was immediately translated into a global invitation. In today’s market, that’s how the next step often gets defined.

It also shows how quickly titles now become assets in motion rather than possessions to sit on. The belt changed hands, and almost immediately, it was being positioned for the next step. In that sense, the knockout didn’t just end Ball’s reign. It triggered the next recruitment cycle.