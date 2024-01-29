Tszyu Warns Thurman, Fires Shots at Charlo: “He’s a Coward, Not on My Radar”

WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu took a shot at his March 30th opponent, Keith Thurman, and then blasted former undisputed 154-lb champ Jermell Charlo, calling him a “Coward” for not fighting.

Tszyu revealed that he’s signed a multi-fight deal to fight in the U.S., and he’ll be heading there. Tszyu’s Australian fans might not get the opportunity to see him fight in his country for a while if he’s going to compete stateside.

PBC has chosen Thurman (28-1, 22 KOs) as Tszyu’s opponent, and it’s a strange choice because Thurman is not only old but also inactive, small, and has never fought at 154.

Tszyu predicts that he’ll KO Thurman within six rounds, and there’s a good chance that’ll happen. Thurman will need to be on the move all night if he doesn’t want to get stopped by Tszyu, and that’s going to be hard to do because his stamina might not hold up.

Thurman on Notice: Peak Power Incoming

“We have signed a multi-fight deal in America, and we are heading towards there. That’s where the near-future is,” said Tim Tszyu to the media today.

“In the next eight weeks, when I peak, I’ll peak, and he will feel it. He’s never been in the ring with anyone like me,” said Tszyu about his fight against Keith Thurman on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV in Las Vegas.

Even if Tszyu doesn’t have his peak power, he’ll likely be too strong and fresh for the 35-year-old Thurman, who looks like he’s aged badly in the last two years since his fight with Mario Barrios in 2022.

Charlo Branded a “Coward”: Tszyu Moves On

“I’ve come to the conclusion that I’m never going to fight him because he’s a bit of a coward,” said Tszyu about Jermell Charlo. “Finally, all the sanctioning bodies are realizing that he is a fraud.

“He went so hard to win the belts, and you got to go even harder to keep them. What did he do? He stopped fighting, and that’s unfair to the rest of the division. It’s held us up for two or three years,” Tszyu about Jermell.

“So, let him go into hiding, and into his little holiday. It’s not my concern. He’s not on the radar of anyone anymore at the moment. He’s got nothing to bring,” said Tszyu.