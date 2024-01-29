De La Hoya Expects “King” Canelo To Score Easy Win Over Jermall Charlo In May

Oscar Will Push For Munguia In September

Oscar De La Hoya has said that if “King” Canelo Alvarez does as he himself suspects he will, and faces the other Charlo, this Jermall, in May, Canelo having dominated Jermell over 12 not all that exciting rounds in his last fight, the push will then be made for his guy Jaime Munguia, 43-0(34) to get a shot at the Mexican superstar in September.

As fans know, May 4, Cinco de Mayo weekend, is a big deal for Mexican boxing, while September brings the country their day of Independence. De La Hoya says he expects Canelo to win easily against his second Charlo in a row, but that the “push” will then be made for Canelo to face Mungui in the ninth month of the year.

“I believe Canelo is gonna fight [a] Charlo again, I believe in May,” De La Hoya told the media after Munguia’s stoppage win over John Ryder. “That’s what I heard…….he’s fighting the brother, so I’m thinking, OK, he’s gonna walk right through him and hopefully it can set up an all-Mexican showdown for September. We haven’t seen an all-Mexican showdown at elite level since Erik Morales-[Marco Antonio] Barrera, [Juan Manuel] Marquez.”

In truth, it’s hard to disagree with De La Hoya, on both points. Canelo almost certainly will have an easy time with the inactive Charlo, 33-0(22) this being a fight that hardly anyone wants to see. And Oscar is correct when he says the fans are in need of another Mexico Vs. Mexico showdown, or stand-off.

But as De La Hoya says, Canelo is “the king, which he calls himself,” and kings have the enormous benefit of great privilege. Basically, Canelo, 60-2-2(39) can fight whoever he wants to fight, within reason. So, if De La Hoya is right and Canelo does fight his second Charlo next, what does Munguia do as he waits for his shot? A fight between Munguia and fellow Canelo-hungry warrior David Benavidez, 28-0(24) has been suggested, but is this fight too big a risk for both unbeaten contenders?

Will Canelo agree to fight either Munguia or Benavidez this year? We fans do hope so.