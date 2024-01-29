Omar Trinidad defeats Perez – Boxing Results

Omar Trinidad, the undefeated whiz from Boyle Heights, with a record that sparkles at 15-0-1 and 11 victories by knockout, strutted his stuff once again proving he’s not just a hotshot in the featherweight division. He put Jose ‘El Mudo’ Perez in his place with an eighth-round curtain call during Saturday’s main spectacle. This clash, set against the buzzing backdrop of a packed Commerce Casino Events Center in Los Angeles, wasn’t just about trading blows; it was a duel to douse the flames of a fiery local feud and for Trinidad, a chance to clutch the WBC Continental Americas Title with his victorious hands.

Perez, ever the sly fox, kept switching stances in the initial rounds, trying to throw Trinidad off his game. But both warriors, undeterred by the other’s ferocity, kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, exchanging meaty combos as if their lives depended on it.

Come the seventh, Trinidad landed a cheeky check left hook that sent Perez for a surprise nap. Then, in the eighth, he unleashed a storm of power shots that floored Perez yet again, prompting the ref to call time on this dance at the 1:07 mark.

The undercard wasn’t short of drama either. Eduardo Perez, Inglewood’s own, eked out a split decision victory over Jose Manuel Gomez in a super welterweight nail-biter. Adan Ochoa made a thumping return in the super featherweight class, sending John Mark Alimane packing without a third round. And in the lightweight tussle, David Romero kept his sheet clean with a commanding win over Luciano Ramos, who seemed more interested in playing tag than boxing.

Brook Sibrian, in the female flyweight fray, didn’t need more than three rounds to dispatch Nikkia Williams, and newcomer Abel Mejia secured a unanimous nod in his super featherweight scrap against Luis Montellano.

Kicking off the festivities, Guadalupe Medina maintained her unbeaten streak, edging out Lilian Almarez in a closely contested flyweight bout that had the judges split.