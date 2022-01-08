Top Rank Interested In Tyson Fury – Francis Ngannou Crossover Fight

There are still a number of challenging hurdles that would have to be overcome for the fight to actually happen, but the talked of crossover showdown between heavyweight boxing’s number one, Tyson Fury, and UFC’s elite heavyweight, Francis Ngannou, might be a step closer to reality due to the folks at Top Rank being interested in the fight. Todd DuBoef, president of Top Rank, told Sports Journal that he thinks the fight would “do really well,” and that as Top Rank and UFC have deals with the ESPN platform the fight would be somewhat easier to make.

Adam Stern put out a tweet containing what DuBoef had to say. Now, this doesn’t mean the fight WILL happen, but with the powers that be being interested in helping make the fight, one of the aforementioned hurdles has been overcome. There is of course a long way to go, and so far neither fighter has agreed on the rules the fight would be fought under. Also, will Dana White ever wish to work with Bob Arum?

But it seems the snowball is growing and this fight, once nothing more than mere talk, is at least a real possibility. And we have seen big crossover fights take place before – the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight a clear example of what can happen. And if Fury and Ngannou did fight, well, the action would definitely be worth tuning in for. This would be no big name going through the motions against another big name; there would be no ‘carrying’ going on in this one.

At the end of the day, money talks and cash will do the talking regarding this possible fight, too. But why not make this fight? Fury wants it, Ngannou wants it, and now DuBoef wants it. Fury wants Ngannou to fight under boxing rules but with UFC gloves. Ngannou wants to fight MMA rules but with boxing gloves.

If a compromise can be reached (and providing the money is right), this one could prove to be the surprise smash-hit of the year. And let’s not even start talking about who wins! Not yet, anyway. But it’s worth remembering Fury’s oft-used statement/declaration, that of how “no man born from his mother can beat me.” Does that include MMA fighters?