Chisora Explains Why He Would Fight Wilder: “I Want To Be That Guy Who Fought Everyone In My Era”

Dereck Chisora does not like to be told what to do. The 38 year old ring warrior has more than made that clear, with all those people who are concerned for his well-being and wish to see him retire being, well, ignored. Not listened to. Brushed aside. “War,” as the Londoner is known, is already looking at his next fight; this after taking some wicked shots in that gutsy showing against Joseph Parker.

And Chisora is not at all bothered about his name being mentioned alongside Deontay Wilder’s name. Chisora is willing to fight Wilder – this at a time when Chisora’s own trainer, Dave Coldwell, has said he is firmly against the fight, to the extent that he would not train Chisora for the fight – as he said when speaking with Talk Sport. In fact, Chisora says he is willing to fight anyone. This incredibly likeable, old-school fighter says he wants to be known one day as “that guy that fought everybody in my era.”

“I’m open to anything. I love fighting,” Chisora told Talk Sport. “What most people don’t understand is some people want to have the perception of being boxers on instagram. I’m not that guy. I want to be that guy that when I sit down and everybody looks at my resume, I want to say, ‘you know what, I fought everybody in my era.’ I don’t want to let people decide for me, I decide for myself and be happy with the decision I make. So if I have to fight Deontay Wilder, if I have to fight whoever, if I have to fight an American, I don’t care, I will fight.”

As things stand right now, Chisora, 32-12(23) has a quite amazing resume: Danny Williams, Tyson Fury (twice), Robert Helenius, Vitali Klitschko, David Haye, Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte (twice), Carlos Takam, Joseph Parker (twice). And Chisora is still hungry for more big fights! Again, old-school is the accurate description to use when speaking about Chisora.

But how much War has Chisora got left to give? How much can he have left to give? Eddie Hearn is looking at some names for Chisora’s next fight, with Wilder’s name very much in there, and Chisora can be expected to give his all in each further fight he has. How many world champions/Hall of Famers will Chisora have on his resume by the time he is finally done fighting?