Tonight: Taylor vs. Lopez – Live Results

WBO light welterweight champion Josh Taylor and hometown fighter Teofimo Lopez will fight it out tonight. The time of the fight card is at 10:00 p.m. ET on EPN & ESPN+ from the Hula Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. This fight will show whether the former unified lightweight champion Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) is cut out for the 140-lb division.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below.

Undercard fights:

Xander Zayas vs. Ronald Cruz

Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco

Omar Rosario vs. Jan Carlos Rivera

“He can say whatever he wants. Maybe that’s what got him to sign on the dotted line, and I think that’s why he took the fight. He thinks I’m in a mentally fragile state right now. So he wants to capitalize on it now. That’s good, very good,” said Teofimo Lopez to Behind The Gloves about Josh Taylor.

“I’m very happy [that Taylor didn’t move up to 147]. This guy beat everyone in the 140-lb division. So beating him is another addition to my accolades. So this guy, in my eyes, is still undisputed. He only relinquished his belts, but no one has taken it from him.

“So beating this guy. No, no vulnerability here. I think I wanted to show you guys a bit of my inside. That’s who I am. I usually do it in the locker rooms, but this time around, I wanted to express what I wanted to express.

“I knew thee camera was on me. Of course, I’m going to express what I feel. I have no filter in that.

“Good for him,” said Teofimo when told that Taylor said he didn’t study him. “Most definitely. He’s talking about decapitating. I don’t think he can do that with a punch. Killing a guy, you most likely can.

“I think mine is a bit more vulgar. It’s great. It’s two guys that don’t like each other who are going to go out there and put on a show for the fans and for everyone that loves the sport of boxing still

“I can’t beat everybody in the industry of the sport of boxing, but I sure as hell can beat the guy they put in front of me. That’s really what I’m looking forward to.

“It’s going to be hard for us to be friends when I say I’m going to kill the man,” said Teofimo.