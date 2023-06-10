Sunny Edwards defeats Andres Campos – Boxing Results

IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) successfully defeated a game Andres Campos (15-1, 4 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision in the main event on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London.

The fight was closer than the scores turned in by the three judges, who scored it 117-111, 117-111, and 117-111. Campos landed the cleaner, harder, and more meaningful shots.

The judge was impressed by the lighter punches from Edwards and perhaps the showboating. If the fight had taken place in the U.S., there’s a good chance that Campos would have been given the decision or, at the very least, a draw because he was the aggressor, and again, he landed the harder shots.

Making his debut with Matchroom, Sunny abandoned his normal pure boxing style to stand and slug with Campos through much of the fight, making it a close affair until the championship rounds.

From the tenth round on, Sunny went into boxing mode, sticking & moving, making Campos miss and not allowing him to have a stationary target to land his shots.

After the fight, Edwards said that he wants WBO flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez next. That’s going to be a much harder fight for Sunny because Rodriguez has better power than Campos, and he’s not going to have a problem cutting off the ring to land his shots.

Bam Rodriguez is coming off a broken jaw, and he won’t be available to fight until the end of the year. It would be a good idea for promoter Eddie Hearn to bring Edwards back before then so he can get a tune-up in before facing the hard-hitting Bam.

Johnny Fisher destroys Emilio Salas

In the co-feature bout, heavyweight Johnny “Fisher (9-0, 8 KOs) stopped Emilio Salas (7-5-1, 3 KOs) in the first round with a phantom left hand, which missed but sent him down.

The punch grazed the back of Salas’ head, but it didn’t connect in the real sense. Nevertheless, Salas went down like he’s been shot by a 50-caliber gun and didn’t bother getting back up. The time of the stoppage was at 2:07 of round one.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said afterward that he wanted to begin matching the 24-year-old Fisher against better opposition moving forward. Let’s hope so because the opponents he’s been facing have been godawful, and he’s never going to develop properly facing these types.

WBA female bantamweight titleholder Nina Hughes (6-0, 2 KOs) outworked the gunshy Katie Healy 6-1, 0 KOs), defeating her by a lopsided 10-round unanimous decision. The judge’s scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 100-90.

Unbeaten Ellie Scotney (7-0, 0 KOs) beat IBF super bantamweight titleholder Cherneka Johnson (15-2, 6 KOs) by a ten-round unanimous decision. The judges scored it 98-92, 98-92, and 97-93.