Tonight: Serrano vs. Cruz – Live Results

IBF, WBC, and WBO female featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (43-2-1, 30 KO) takes on WBA champ Erika Cruz (15-1, 3 KO), while IBF/WBC/WBO super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KO) battles Elhem Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KO) for the undisputed championship tonight on DAZN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event starts at 8 pm ET for the main portion of tonight’s card.

Boxing 247 will be giving live results below of the card:

Unbeaten light welterweight Aaron Aponte (7-0-1, 2 KOs) used his pressure and beautiful combination punching to pound out an eight round unanimous decision over Joshua David Rivera (8-2, 3 KOs). The scores were 80-72, 80-72, and 80-72.

Undercard

Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz

Alycia Baumgardner vs Elhem Mekhaled

Richardson Hitchins vs. John Bauza

Yankiel Rivera vs. Fernando Diaz

Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez

Ramla Ali vs. Avril Mathie

Shadasia Green vs. Elin Cederroos

Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera

Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivera

“To be able to have the last piece and become undisputed at the Hula Theater is amazing,” said Amanda Serrano to DAZN.

“It’s my first time here, and I’m hoping it’s not my last,” said Elhem Mekhaled. “I’m hoping I can demonstrate some stylish boxing and put up a great fight in America and stick in the minds of all watching fans and return home as the unified champion.”

“If I did it, if it happened, well, I don’t know, it would be something that, I think I’d throw a party,” said Erika Cruz about her fight with Serrano. “But it would be the most significant thing that could happen to me.”

“I know that Erika Cruz is a tough Mexican champion as well as a southpaw. It would be my first southpaw that I’m facing. That’s why this whole camp is dedicated to Erika Cruz, and I will continue to dedicate this fight,” said Serrano. “I have no sight other than Erika Cruz.

“I’m my biggest critic, and I want to be my best version of myself, and I always want to be better than I was the day before in my last fight. So I’m always pushing to be better, and just to be the best fighter I can be and to be a role model and have young girls look up to me and to say, ‘I want to be just like Amanda Serrano.’

“I always say, ‘No, I want you to be better than me.’ So this is the last piece of the puzzle, and I give back. I’m a super proud Puerto Rican and I want to give back to the Island. So this fight is the biggest fight of my career,” said Serrano.

“I don’t feel that by winning this fight my life will change too much,” said Mekhaled about her fight with Baumgardner. “But what it can do is change the history of French boxing, and even more so, the history of boxing in France.

“And I’m going to be, or I want to be that role model and go down in history.”

“Come Saturday; there’s so much more to accomplish after I become undisputed, we move on to fighting the best” said Alycia Baumgardner.

“As we continue to grow in the sport, it’s important that I continue my legacy and be known as a fighter that took a challenge, even when I was an underdog, and went into anybody’s backyard to fight and become a Hall of Fame fighter,” said Baumgardner.



