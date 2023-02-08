Tim Tszyu wants Errol Spence after Harrison & Charlo

Tim Tszyu says he wants to face Errol Spence Jr at 154 once he takes care of Americans Tony Harrison & Jermell Charlo in 2023.

Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) notes that Spence has been doing a lot of talking, starting before his fight with Terrell Gaushua last March, and now ahead of his match against former WBC junior middleweight champion Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) on March 12th at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, Australia.

Spence is moving up in weight to 154 for his next fight against Keith Thurman in April, and it’s believed that he won’t be returning to the 147-lb division to resume defending his IBF, WBA & WBC titles.

If Spence elects to stay at 154, he could cross paths with the 28-year-old Tszyu if he defeats Harrison & Charlo this year.

For the time being, those two are the focus for Tszyu this year because his intention is to dethrone undisputed junior middleweight champion Charlo once he’s healthy enough to return to the ring to face the Tszyu-Harrison winner.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) has excellent power for the 147-lb division, but we don’t know whether his strength will carry over to the 154-lb division.

If not, he’s going to need to transition into either a volume puncher or a boxer if he wants to continue to find success in his career.

“He was thinking in the Terrell Gausha fight, talking smack as well,” said Tszyu to Fight Hub TV when told that Errol Spence Jr is betting 10K on Tony Harrison. “Trash, trash, as he was saying.

“Once I get Harrison out, Charlo, and then, I’ll have Errol Spence. If he wants to come to the big boy division, yeah,” said Tszyu when asked if he’ll fight Spence at 154.

“I’m taking it very seriously; it’s quite simple,” said Tszyu when asked about him bringing sparring partners from the U.S. to prepare himself for Harrison. “The boys are tough, they’re quick, they’re strong, they keep me sharp & on my toes, and that’s what I need.

“I don’t care who is in front of me right now. If they put the Hulk in front of me, I have to do one thing, and that’s to try to take him out. I believe I win the undisputed, and I take over the division.

“So for me, I’m going to be able to take everyone out. I’m in that one percent category in boxing that has to fight everyone. It’s already in the past. This is the upcoming,” said Tszyu about the Jermell Charlo fight in the past now that he’s facing Harrison next.



