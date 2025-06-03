Fundora Confident of Knockout Over Tszyu in July 19th Rematch

WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora says he’s certain that he’ll defeat Tim Tszyu in their rematch next month on July 19th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) predicts that he’s going to knock out Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs) and close the chapter in their rivalry. Tszyu believes the reason he lost a 12-round split decision last year was due to him suffering a cut in the second round and losing focus. He says he started trying for a knockout and stopped thinking clearly.

Fundora, 6’6″, seemed confident today at the press conference and the interviews. He feels he’s got Tszyu’s number and will beat him for the second time without any issues.

Fundora Confident, Predicts Tszyu KO

“I don’t think this fight goes the distance. I’ve been training hard and growing since the first fight. Last year was a great year, but this year is gonna be even better,” said Sebastian Fundora about his rematch against Tim Tszyu on July 19th.

If Fundora knocks out Tszyu, it’s going to wreck his career. It’ll be his second KO loss in his last three fights, and a sign that he doesn’t have the chin or the talent to hang with the top fighters at 154. It wouldn’t necessarily be the end of Tim’s career. He would always move down in weight to 147 or move up to 160 to try to reinvent himself.

“The last fight was a great fight. Why not fight him again?” said Fundora to Red Glove News. “I don’t think so. I had two weeks last time, too. Now I have 10 weeks or whatever it is, just like him. We’ll see,” said Sebastian when told that Tszyu says this time it’ll be different because he’ll have 10 weeks to prepare instead of 2 weeks like last time when they fought in 2024.

U.S boxing fans would have preferred that Fundora defend against Vergil Ortiz Jr. or fight Bakhram Murtazaliev rather than face Tszyu again. There’s a lot of Australian money that made the rematch between Fundora and Tszyu make sense.

Sebastian’s Certainty of Victory

“I know I can beat him. I don’t think. I know I can beat him. I think that I beat him pretty fair last time, and I just have to do it again. I’m just ready to show everyone why I’m the best 154-pounder in the world,” said Fundora.