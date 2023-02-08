Regis Prograis vs. Ryan Garcia could happen if Gervonta Davis negotiations fail

Golden Boy Promotions have contacted the promoter for Regis Prograis to setup a potential fight between the WBC light welterweight champion and Ryan Garcia as the fallback fight for the popular Ryan if their negotiations with PBC/Showtime fighter Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fall apart.

As things are right now, Golden Boy and PBC/Showtime have reached a stalemate over the rematch clause. PBC/Showtime wants to be in charge of the rematch if Gervonta (28-0, 26 KOs) loses to Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) on April 15th, whereas Golden Boy/DAZN feel like they should be in charge of the rematch out of fairness.

According to Mike Coppinger, both sides are entrenched and unwilling to give ground on this one issue. Hence, Golden Boy Promotions are now looking to set up a title shot for Ryan Garcia against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs), who is seen by many as the #1 fighter in the 140-lb division.

Ryan hasn’t fought since his victory over Javier Fortuna last July, so he cannot afford to have his fight with Tank Davis delayed to May or June due to the stubbornness of his management at PBC insisting that they get their way on what would seem like a trivial matter.

Tank Davis could be out of luck

“I do know that Golden Boy has already reached out to Regis Prograis’ team for a fight at 140 pounds for Prograis’ [WBC light welterweight] title,” said Mike Coppinger to The Volume Sports about Ryan Garcia potentially facing Regis Prograis if the negotiations with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fall apart.

“That’s a fascinating fight; I love that fight, but would I want to see that fight over Gervonta vs. Ryan Garcia? Of course not, but I’m not going to cry if that’s the fallback option. You can argue that’s a much tougher fight for Ryan Garcia, obviously. A bigger guy, and a more established guy and champion and first world title fight.

“They’ve already reached out to Regis Prograis’ team. Prograis’ team is all aboard. As you know, he can’t get a fight because of his promotional issues. That would be the perfect marriage if this all falls apart.

“It seems like all sides still wants to make this fight [Tank vs. Ryan] happen, but at some point, Golden Boy has to plan something for Ryan Garcia. He was supposed to fight in January against Mercito Gesta, but he’s not. I’m told they want to have everything wrapped up by Friday,” said Coppinger.



