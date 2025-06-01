Tim Tszyu Says He’s Seen Too Many “Boring Fights” Lately, Wants A Castillo-Corrales, Pacquiao-Morales Type War In Fundora Rematch

Although the Marrio Barrios-Manny Pacquiao fight will be the headline event on the night of July 19 in Las Vegas, some fans see the return fight between Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu as the potential fight of the night. And this is how Tszyu, 25-2(18) sees it himself. Speaking at yesterday’s press conference that announced the July 19 card, Tszyu said he really wants to bring the fans something special in his return clash with Fundora; with the Australian star even referring to epic fights like Diego Corrales-Jose Luis Castillo, and Manny Pacquiao-Erik Morales.

Tszyu said he has seen far too many “boring fights” recently, the former WBO 154 pound champ clearly pointing a finger at the recent Canelo Alvarez-William Scull and Devin Haney-Jose Ramirez snoozers, and he stated that he wants to bring the raw excitement back. There was of course absolutely no dull side to Tszyu’s first bloody war with Fundora, the 12-round split decision win in favour of “The Towering Inferno” being a genuinely X-rated affair. And Tszyu sees more of the same – bar the nasty cut to the top of his head – in the sequel.

Tszyu says fans deserve war, not more “boring fights”

“My main objective is to win of course, [but also] to bring the fight that fans want,” Tszyu said to Fox Sports. “As a young kid, you dream of watching crazy fights. You remember things like Castillo-Corrales, Pacquiao-Morales. You remember these fights and that’s what I intend to do, bring something that the fans will remember in 10 years, 15 years. And I think this is the fight, this is the night to do it on.”

It would of course be great if we saw the kind of sizzling action we were treated to in the Corrales-Castillo and Pacquiao-Morales wars here, and Tszyu is clearly up for it. Fundora too sees “another great fight” unfolding in the rematch with Tszyu, and again, this one could prove to be the best action fight of the night. Southpaw Fundora, 22-1-1(14) actually went as far as to say his winning fight with Tszyu was “the fight of the decade.”

Revenge or repeat? Tszyu looks to flip the script

But who wins the return? Can Tszyu get his revenge, or does California’s Fundora make it 2-0 over his rival?