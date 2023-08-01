Tim Bradley says Crawford took Spence’s best weapon away from him

Tim Bradley is still enraptured over Terence Crawford’s victory over Errol Spence Jr, calling it a masterpiece and beaming like a proud grandfather over his win last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bradley says that Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) essentially had the win in the bag once he took away Spence’s jab in the first two rounds. After that, Terence could have knocked him out in round three if he’d wanted to.

The true reason Spence lost: He was weight drained

It doesn’t play as well if Bradley had mentioned that Spence was badly weight drained and would have lost to almost anyone last Saturday because that takes away the glory from Crawford, but that played a much bigger part in his victory than him taking way Errol’s jab.

Spence looked drained & slow to the point where he would have lost to any bottom feeder in the division last Saturday. From looking at him, you could tell he’d overdone in trimming down to 147. He clearly had used his camp as a fat farm, draining from 200+ to 147, and it showed.

“One-side beat down for her for Crawford. I thought it was going to be a lot more competitive than what Spence was able to do,” said Tim Bradley to Fighthype about his thoughts on Terence Crawford’s shellacking of Errol Spence Jr.

“I would say that Crawford had a hell of a tremendous game plan. His game plan was fantastic. Crawford made this fight look so easy, and how he was able to do it was he took Spence’s best weapon away from him. He took his Jab away.

“Then what does he have? It was a rap after that. It didn’t take him long to figure out since it took him half around, and he figured him out. When I was I was watching the fight, I was calling the punches.

“So it took him about a half a round to a round to figure him out. I don’t think anybody expected a beatdown like this. You get this type of outcome, and I think it’s surprising for anybody, but I can just tell you this.

“Deep down inside, man, for the last four or five years when Crawford stepped foot in the welterweight division, I knew what Crawford’s abilities, and I knew you know his mindset and his work ethic. I knew that, seriously, he was the number one welterweight, without a doubt.

“I know his strength. I know how strong he is, and you would hear people talk about Spence’s size and how he’s going to impose his will on Crawford and so on and so forth, man,” said Bradley.