“They Don’t Know Me” – William Scull Ready to Silence Doubters and Dethrone Canelo Alvarez for Undisputed Crown

William Scull isn’t worried about Canelo Alvarez’s power or impressed with all the knockouts he has on his 20-year pro resume ahead of their undisputed 168-lb championship fight this Saturday, May 3rd, live on DAZN PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. IBF super middleweight champion Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) has never tasted defeat before

Power Doesn’t Faze Him

Scull says he’s prepared well for his fight against Canelo, and he doesn’t see the Mexican fighter’s power as deciding the outcome of their fight on Saturday. It’s going to be the one with the better technical skills, and that gives him the advantage. He’s the more disciplined, more balanced fighter of the two.

“They can say whatever they want. Even commentators can say whatever they want. It’s their criticisms because they really don’t know,” said William Scull to DAZN, reacting to the media and boxing public dismissing his chances of defeating unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on Saturday. “The knockout comes when it needs to come. A fight is a fight, and we’ll see if that difference will make a different fight on Saturday. If he has more knockouts or not, they just come in handy, but in my book, I’ve done my work and I’m able to do a great fight on Saturday,” said Scull.

He’s confident in his ability to win this fight, and he doesn’t care that the commentators are overlooking him. He intends to go out and give Canelo a boxing lesson.

“What do you think about Berlanga throwing a parade for himself just for going 12 rounds with you? Did you see the video?” said commentator Todd Grisham to DAZN Boxing about Canelo Alvarez’s thoughts on his last opponent, Edgar Berlanga, celebrating after his one-sided loss to him last September.

“Oh my God,” said Canelo.

“Driving down the interstate partying,” said Grisham about Berlanga.

“I don’t want to talk s*** about that, but that’s a little bit weird because when you lose, you don’t need to celebrate,” said Canelo. “They asking him who did better than the other land all this kind of stuff. I don’t care about it.”

“Nowadays, it’s a moral victory for a lot of these champions and contenders to go the distance with you. It’s a moral victory, not a real victory,” said Sergio Mora.

“That’s a mediocre mind. That’s what I think,” said Canelo.

“Mediocre mind,” said Mora.

“You got a guy on this card that was in your camp, Jaime Munguia, that you beat last year. That’s a huge fight for Jaime Munguia, coming off that loss to Bruno Surace,” said Chris Mannix. “You’ve been training alongside him for this fight. Can you tell us how ready is he for this type of challenge?”

“What I see is he’s ready to take revenge on Saturday,” said Canelo about Munguia.