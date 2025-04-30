Eubank Jr vs Benn Breaks 1 Million Pay-Per-View Barrier!

This past Saturday’s fight between Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn proved to be a far better fight than plenty of us thought would be the case, the fight actually living up to all the hype. And now, Eddie Hearn has revealed the huge pay-per-view numbers the fight managed. Speaking with Talk Sport, Hearn said that the fight pulled in over 1 million P-P-V buys worldwide.

Hearn does not have an exact figure as of yet, as the numbers are still being tallied, but the magic million mark was reached by the fight that was staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with over 65,000 fans showing up.

“Well over a million worldwide,” Hearn said of the P-P-V numbers the “Fatal Fury” fight managed to pull in. “DAZN did extremely well. Sky Sports obviously another great platform as well. The rematch is on another level.”

When Hearn says “the rematch is on another level,” it is of course quite likely that there will be a part-II here. If, that is, a full agreement can be made with regards to a rehydration clause, who is the A-side and who is the B-side, who gets the bigger percentage of the fight purse, and so on. But, yes, a rematch would no doubt be huge if it did take place

Both Eubank Jr and Benn elevated their reputations with their respective performances, and the fight was quite close on the cards, with some people feeling Benn deserved the decision that instead went his rival’s way.

One million pay-per-view buys is of course a smash hit for any fight, but what we had on April 26th was a non-title fight between two fighters who are far from the best in the world at their weight. Yet the nostalgia surrounding the fight, with fans recalling the savage brilliance of the Chris Eubank-Nigel Benn fights, and the marketing machine that promoted the fight, saw to it that the magic million was reached. And then some. How many pay-per-view buys could a rematch generate?