Terence Crawford Drops His Top 5 Pound-for-Pound Fighters List

Credit where it’s due: Terence Crawford remains the man to beat. Undefeated. Untouched. Undeniably elite. His self-declared spot at #1 on his own pound-for-pound list? Fair enough. If you’ve got 41 wins and haven’t been tested since Obama was in office, you get to flex a little. The man doesn’t lose. He doesn’t even look like he’s losing. He takes world-class fighters and makes them look like they walked into the wrong gym. And yeah, he put himself at #1 on his p4p list — as he should. No complaints here.

But here’s the thing, Bud… could you fight more than once a presidential term, please? At this rate, we’ll get your next fight after the next Avengers movie drops.

Still, his list is solid — mostly. Let’s break it down:

🥇 Terence Crawford (41-0)

We get it. You’re undefeated, undisputed, and damn near untouchable. You made Spence look like a traffic cone, then jumped to 154 and handled Madrimov like it was light work.

No one’s arguing the résumé — but seriously, Bud, we miss you. Fighting once a year isn’t mysterious, it’s just frustrating. We want to see greatness more than once before the next solar eclipse.

🥈 Naoya Inoue (29-0)

This guy is basically a chainsaw in gloves. He weighs about as much as your average dog, but hits like a guy two divisions up. Speed, timing, accuracy — the full package. If you blink during an Inoue fight, the other guy’s already horizontal.

You can’t even argue this one. Crawford might be #1, but Inoue’s right on his heels with a baseball bat.

🥉 Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2)

Classic move here. Respect the legacy, acknowledge the résumé, set up the potential mega-fight. Canelo’s still elite, even if he’s slowing down a bit and occasionally treats 12-rounders like sparring.

Still, when the bag’s big enough, Canelo shows up. And let’s be honest — Crawford putting him on the list? That’s as much matchmaking as it is admiration.

🥊 Oleksandr Usyk (23-0)

Let’s talk real boxing.

Usyk beat every top cruiserweight. Then went to heavyweight and ran through Joshua. Then schooled Tyson Fury.

And what does he get in return? Fourth place on Crawford’s list. FOURTH.

Usyk is a generational talent, but because he’s quiet, respectful, and doesn’t scream into cameras or make memes, he gets quietly shuffled down behind flashier names. Absolute robbery.

On my list? He’s #1. No question. No debate.

He’s done more, beat more, and proven more — and he’s never looked out of his depth doing it.

If boxing fans actually paid attention to accomplishments instead of Instagram followers, Usyk would be top two, minimum. The man’s a machine.

💣 Gervonta Davis (30-0-1)

Alright… who left the door unlocked and let Tank in?

Tank does not belong on this list.

We all saw that fight with Lamont Roach. The man took a knee and looked completely lost for half the rounds. And somehow, somehow, it was ruled a draw. He should be lucky to have escaped with his “0” still intact, never mind be featured on someone’s top five list.

Yes, he can punch. Yes, he’s a ticket seller. But if we’re judging based on actual performance and consistency, his spot here is a joke.

Final Word

Crawford’s list? Not bad. A little self-love, a little business sense, and one head-scratcher in there — but we’ll let it slide.

Bud’s still the best in the world — but he might want to start acting like he enjoys boxing again. Because the rest of this list? They’re out there fighting, winning, and making noise while he’s sipping coffee, watching film, and “thinking about” who’s next.

We’re ready when you are, champ. Just don’t wait until we’ve all grown beards down to our knees.

Full interview: