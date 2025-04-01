Is Jealousy Fueling Crawford’s Hall of Fame Snub? Mickey Bey Defends Spence’s Record

Trainer Mickey Bey disagrees with Terence Crawford, believing that former unified three-belt welterweight champion Errol Spence does deserve to be in the Hall of Fame if he retires now from the sport. Bey feels that Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) has done enough in his career to be voted into the HOF.

Crawford’s Motives

Weirdly, Crawford would say that Spence doesn’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame when he’s by far his best career win. It almost seems like Crawford is bitter that he’s been unable to become the PPV attraction that Errol is, despite holding a ninth-round knockout win over him from July 29th, 2023.

Crawford bombed on PPV in his headliner fight against Israil Madrimov on August 3rd last year. The undercard was loaded with talent, yet the event brought in a miserable 200,000 PPV buys on DAZN.

Spence’s Best Wins

– Shawn Porter

– Yordenis Ugas

– Kell Brook

– Mikey Garcia

– Lamont Peterson

– Danny Garcia

– Carlos Ocampo

– Chris Algieri

“I’d put him in there. Crawford knows his boxing, so I can’t knock his opinion. But he beat Porter and beat Ugas. He beat Mikey Garcia. No, Errol’s a dog,” said Mickey Bey to MillCity Boxing when asked about his thoughts on Terence Crawford saying that Errol Spence doesn’t deserve to be in the Boxing Hall of Fame for his achievements in his career.

Spence beat Shawn Porter when he was still in his prime in 2019, and he also defeated Kell Brook when he was still at the top of his game in 2017. Brook and Porter were washed up by the time Crawford beat them in 2020 and 2021.

Hall of Fame Debate