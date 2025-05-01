DAZN Official Weights: Garcia vs. Romero, Haney vs. Ramirez & Lopez vs. Barboza Jr

A filled-out looking Ryan Garcia weighed in successfully at today’s weigh-in for his fight against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on Friday night, May 2nd, at Times Square in New York City. The card will be shown live on DAZN PPV beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

(Credit: Geoffrey Knott/Matchroom)

Ryan didn’t look as toned or as muscular as he did in his last fight against Devin Haney last April. Sitting for a year will do that to a fighter. Garcia has been suspended and is only now getting the chance to come back, now that the suspension has expired.

Rolly looked cut up, and seemed to be in better shape than Ryan. The only question is whether Romero’s chin can stand up to the big shots that Garcia will be hitting him with in this fight. If so, he’s got a chance to win.

Official Weights for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Ryan Garcia: 146.8 vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero: 146.6

Devin Haney: 143 vs. Jose Ramirez: 143.8

Teofimo Lopez: 139.6 vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.8

Reito Tsutsumi: 128.8 vs. Levale Whittington: 127.8

Ryan Garcia: “He likes to talk a lot, but I’ve got to focus on Rolly tomorrow,” said Ryan Garcia to DAZN Boxing at the weigh-in, talking about Bill Haney. “Without winning that, we [Devin Haney] can’t have that rematch. So, I’ve got to stay focused on Rolly. He’s a power puncher, so I’ve got to watch every step. I can’t wait to do my job.”

Devin Haney: “I’m going to shine. This is going to be the best performance you’ve ever seen from me. This is the best I’ve ever felt. ‘You’re going to get hurt,'” said Haney on what he told Jose Ramirez during the face-off. “It all starts with Jose. Once I get past Jose, I’m going to get to y’all boy [Ryan Garcia].