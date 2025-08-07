Ryan Garcia’s Career on the Line Against Isaac Cruz: Can Kingry Make 140 Pound

Ryan Garcia could challenge WBC interim light welterweight champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next. The fight is reportedly happening next, according to reports. Kingry (24-2, 20 KOs) will have to find a way to make the 140-lb limit for him to challenge for Cruz’s WBC title.

It’s a fight that Garcia would be taking a big risk. Cruz is a better and stronger fighter than Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, a fighter Ryan lost to last May at Times Square in New York City. Still, if Garcia can’t beat this level of a fighter, he needs to retire.

Garcia hasn’t made the 140 lb weight in ages since 2022, and it’s doubtful whether he can make the weight without draining himself. If he cares about winning the WBC interim title, he’ll make the weight. Fans don’t believe Garcia can make the light welterweight limit. If he doesn’t care about the belt, he won’t bother. As big as Ryan looked for his fight against Rolly on May 2nd, he’ll never make 140.

“Reports indicate that Isaac Cruz would make his first defense of the interim WBC Super Lightweight championship against Ryan García,” said ESPN Knockout.

It’s obvious why Golden Boy wants to match Garcia against Cruz. It’s a fight that would sell. More importantly, it’s one of the few that Ryan can potentially win at 140. If he fights the champions, Teofimo Lopez, Gary Antuanne Russell, or Richardson Hitchins.

Ryan’s loss to Rolly showed that he can’t be trusted to defeat the top fighters at 140 and 147. The weight takes something out of Ryan. If Cruz is willing to fight aggressively, Ryan has very little chance.

Garcia and Golden Boy haven’t confirmed what they’re planning to do next. Oscar De La Hoya said in an interview that he wants Ryan to fight a rematch with Rolly next. There’s little reason for Ryan to fight him.