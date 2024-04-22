Tim Bradley: Haney Can Win Rematch on “Even Playing Field”

Devin Haney has a good chance to avenge his loss to Ryan Garcia in the rematch says boxing expert Tim Bradley.

Tim feels that if Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) makes it fair by fighting Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) at the same weight next time without coming in overweight like he did last Friday by 3.2 lbs, he believes Devin will win.

Bradley thinks that Ryan’s weight advantage played a major role in his twelve-round majority decision victory over Haney last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tim doesn’t like that Ryan never attempted to take the 3.2 lbs off, and that gave him an unfair advantage because he was heavier, and didn’t boil himself down the way Haney did in going to 140.

One thing that does concern Bradley is the punishment that Haney took against the bigger, and stronger Ryan for 12 rounds. Bradley thinks it could be tough for Haney to come back from that. But assuming he does, Haney has a good chance of beating Ryan, says Bradley.

Weight Advantage Made the Difference

“I feel if they do it again on an even playing field, Haney might beat him,” said boxing expert Tim Bradley to the Sean Zittel YouTube channel about his belief that Devin Haney can beat Ryan Garcia in the rematch if the two fighters weigh-in the same without Garcia having a weight advantage.

Many fans believe that in a rematch, Haney will box Ryan from the outside, and clinch him each time he gets close. That’s how Haney fought Regis Prograis and George Kambosos Jr.

“Haney took a ton of damage. It’s going to be hard to be the same after taking that kind of butt whipping because he got his behind whipped,” Bradley continued. “The guys that come in overweight, especially 3.5 lbs, that’s a lot of weight.”

It could be difficult for Haney to come back if his punch resistance and self-confidence are gone. Losing to a guy that he was expected to beat so soundly will be tough for Haney.

Bradley Calls for Fair Rematch

“If it’s not a lot [of weight], why didn’t he [Ryan Garcia] attempt to make it? [at the weigh-in last Friday]. Haney saved the show. That being said, you should have Ryan Garcia honor the rematch. If he beats Haney fair and square, weight for weight, pound for pound, and makes that weight class, I’ll give him all the praise in the world,” said Bradley.