Three potential heavyweight slugfests set for this March: Joshua-Parker, Wilder-Ortiz, Whyte-Browne

Things are set to hot up in the heavyweight division this March. There are three fights, two of them world title fights, that will go down over a four-week span: Anthony Joshua Vs. Joseph Parker in a March 31 unification clash that will see the winner emerge with three belts, Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz in a March 3 WBC defence by Wilder, and Dillian Whyte-Lucas Browne in a March 24 elimination bout

Which of these three fights most interests and excites YOU? Wilder, who faces a dangerous puncher in Cuba’s Ortiz, a southpaw puncher at that, might just have the toughest assignment of the bunch. But then again, knows Ortiz’ real age and in his last few fights the unbeaten contender who is officially listed as a 38 year old looked slow and ponderous. Not only that, but many critics are, well, critical of this fight due to Ortiz’ two failed drugs tests.





Ortiz can bang, we all know, but might Wilder, with his “sniper” approach, blast the slower-moving, even lumbering old man out in double-quick fashion? Do not bet against it. Against a young and peaking world champion in his own right, AJ arguably faces a much longer night than Wilder, his unification bout with WBO ruler Parker expected by some (Wilder being one of them) to go the distance.

The New Zealander has not shown crunching punching power, but he appears to be solid as a rock, hugely determined, and the 25 year old fights with the support of an entire country on his shoulders. Added to this is the fact that Parker has said he will “smash Joshua’s glass chin,” with Joshua stating how he will “not shake Parker’s hand.” Bad blood always adds some spice to any fight.

Which brings us to Whyte-Browne. These two contenders from different ends of the globe really do seem to hate one another, the two exchanging venomous insults over the past few months. This fight might not be one that provides quality boxing or anything the purists will enjoy, but the action promises to be memorable, the brutality and sheer will to win real.

Wilder-Ortiz should be a fun fight, a slugfest while it lasts, while Joshua-Parker could prove to be a battle of attrition, a case of who wants it more gets the win, and Whyte-Browne could be the most evenly fought and entertaining of the lot. Of course, with the big guys one punch can make a mockery of any prediction, but here goes:

Wilder survives the odd scare in blasting Ortiz out inside four very fan-friendly rounds, while Joshua grinds out a tough, close and possibly even controversial decision victory. As for the fight between Browne and Whyte that will contest the WBC silver strap, a Browne decision win that comes at a bloody and exhausting cost is the pick from here.