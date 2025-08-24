The WBA Interim Title is Just the Beginning as Abass Baraou’s Tough Victory over Yoenis Tellez Opens the Door for a Full Championship

Abass Baraou (17-1, 9 KOs) says he’s “chasing the next challenge” after detroning WBA interim junior middleweight champion Yoenis Tellez (10-1, 7 KOs) by a 12-round unanimous decision last Saturday, August 23, at the Caribe Royale Orlando, in Orlando, Florida.

Surviving Tellez’s Punches

It wasn’t an easy victory for Baraou, 30, as he absorbed a lot of punishment from the powerful 25-year-old Cuban Tellez. His face was swollen on both sides of his head from Tellez’s hard shots.

Things looked dicey going into the 12th round because Tellez had fought well in rounds 10 and 11, landing many big shots to the head of Baraou. In round 12, Abass dropped Tellez after landing 10 unanswered punches.

The scores were 117-110, 116-111, and 115-112.

The Road to a Full Title

After the fight, Baraou didn’t say who he wanted next. He’s in position to be elevated to full WBA champion if Terence Crawford doesn’t return to defend the title he won a year ago on August 3, 2024. Newcomer to the 154-lb division, Jaron Ennis, is ranked #2 and would be a possibility if his promoter, Eddie Hearn, wants to match him tough after his tune-up on October 11th against Uisma Lima.

Top Competition Awaits

Jaron Ennis

Bakhram Murtazaliev

Xander Zayas

Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Sebastian Fundora

Erickson Lubin

Israil Madrimov

Serhii Bohachuk

Boxing expert, Kieran Mulvaney of BoxingScene, called the Baraou vs. Tellez fight a “grueling battle.”

Chasing the Next Challenge

“Let’s see what’s next. I’m ready,” said Abass Baraou to KGTV following his win over Yoenis Tellez last Saturday night. “Ready for everything. I’m enjoying. Of course,” said Abass when asked if he believed he shocked the world wiht his win.

Baraou cannot afford to get hit as much as he did last Saturday night if he takes on some of the harder punchers, like IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev, Vergil Ortiz Jr., and Serhii Bohachuk. If Abass fights WBC champion Sebastian Fundora, he’d have to worry about the volume punching.

Unlike Tellez, Fundora wouldn’t let up, and he won’t retreat to the ropes. He’s disciplined and follows his corner’s instructions. That’s something Tellez failed to do. He was being told to keep the fight in the center of the ring and target Baraou’s body. He did neither.

“Nobody knew what I was capable of, and I proved it. I’m more than proud. Yeah, definitely. I could tell,” said Baraou when asked if he believed he broke Tellez’s will. That’s why I was patient with it. I was taking my time. I didn’t want to give too much up because we were at his show.

“I was looking to finish him. I knew when to put the pressure. Maybe that’s experience. I knew that the pressure would be too much, and the smart work and experience would win in the end,” said Abass. “Every big fight can be easily made. I’m down for it. I’m chasing the next challenge. My time has just started.”