Jermell Charlo Lands Title Shot Against Abass Baraou After Two-Year Layoff

In what is great news for Jermell Charlo but is equally quite baffling news for fight fans, it has been reported, by Dan Rafael amongst others, that Charlo, despite having been out of action for almost two full years, will step into a world title fight when he returns. By way of setting foot into the ring to challenging unified 168 pound champ Canelo Alvarez on September 13, current WBA 154 pound champion Terence Crawford will be stripped, and, as Rafael and others report, Charlo will fight newly crowned WBA interim champ Abass Baraou for the full title.

No date or venue has yet been announced, but again, this is great news for Charlo. Some people will of course argue that getting a world title shot after two years of inactivity is far from fair, but in this particular case it’s down to the folks at the WBA.

Charlo Gets a Lifeline Despite Ring Rust Concerns

Charlo, now aged 35 and last seen losing in a dull fight, some said almost a non-effort fight on his part against Canelo, who widely decisioned him in September of 2023, last won a fight back in May of 2022, when he looked good in stopping Brian Castano in a return meeting that followed their all-action draw. But that was a long time ago, and Charlo, who retained his unified 154 pound belts with the 10th round KO win over Castano, will almost certainly be all but creaking with ring rust when he fights Baraou, as is expected to happen.

Charlo, 35-2-1(19) has never been stopped, but could this change if/when he fights Baraou?

Can Abass Baraou Capitalize on His Big Opportunity?

Baraou of Germany, who was a fine amateur, with him winning many trophies of note, is not an especially hard puncher but he is very tough and, in decisioning Yoenis Tellez this past Saturday night, the 30 year old earned himself a bigger fight by way of picking up the interim strap he now holds. This bigger fight is likely to come against Charlo.

Baraou, 17-1(9) has boxed a number of times in the UK, with him beating, most notably, Sam Eggington, and he has also boxed in America. Can Baraou make a name for himself in the US by knocking off Charlo if/when this fight takes place?