The Ghosts of Victory: Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre Still Haunts Doubters Who Picked Errol Spence Over Crawford

Trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre is still reveling in his fighter, Terence Crawford’s victory over Errol Spence Jr. from two years ago.

The ninth-round technical knockout win for Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) over Errol still means a lot to ‘BoMac.’ He mentions that people thought Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) was going to win heading into the match. It still bothers McIntyre that fans thought Crawford would lose.

Crawford’s Next Challenge

Terence will be taking on undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 13th on Netflix at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Like with the Spence fight, there are many people doubting that Crawford can win. The oddsmakers have Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) as the favorite.

“That moment was like just letting it all out because they didn’t think we were going to beat the mother f****,” said trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre to Ring Magazine on X, reliving his fighter Terence Crawford’s career-best win over Errol Spence on July 29, 2023. “And you know me, I love talking s***.

Going into the fight with Crawford, Spence is rumored to have started camp at 190 lbs, requiring a 40-lb weight cut to get down to the 147-lb limit. This could have left him in a weakened condition that we saw against Crawford.

BoMac’s Lasting Grudge

“During the whole camp, Bud was like, ‘Don’t worry, BoMac. We’re going to get him.’ I wanted to go online, calling them b****es and h**s and s***. But Bud was like, ‘Stay professional, BoMac.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, f****. Alright.’ Because it ain’t about me. It’s about the fighter,” said McIntyre.

Hardcore boxing fans expected Bud to be victorious, as they’d seen the change in Spence since his terrifying car crash on October 10, 2019. In that accident, Spence’s Ferrari Spyder flipped several times in a high-speed crash, ejecting him from the car onto the pavement. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

In Errol’s two lackluster performances after the car crash against Danny Garcia in December 2020 and Yordenis Ugas in April 2022, he’d looked like the shell of the fighter he’d been. Some fans believe that the crash reduced Spence’s punch resistance and reflexes. Ugas had hurt Spence in the sixth round, knocking out his mouthpiece. Spence seemingly lost his senses for a moment as he bent down and picked up his mouthpiece.

Spence’s Car Crash Fallout

“Spence didn’t look like the same guy. That car accident in ’19, you don’t just walk away from something like that without some kind of damage,” said analyst Paulie Malignaggi to SiriusXM Boxing Radio, reacting to Errol’s loss to Crawford.

“Spence’s body language was off. You could see the crash and those layoffs took something out of him, even if he won’t say it,” said former trainer Teddy Atlas on his YouTube channel, ‘The Fight,’ talking about Spence’s loss to Bud Crawford.