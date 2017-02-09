Boxing News 24/7


The Canelo-Chavez Jr. card just got even better: Lucas Matthysse will return May 6

- Leave a Comment

The May 6 all-Mexican clash between big stars Saul Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a huge fight all by itself, ensuring millions of viewers at home as well as a big, big live audience in Las Vegas. But the card just got even better, with the announcement – courtesy of Dan Rafael of ESPN.com – that Argentine monster puncher Lucas Matthysse will make his ring return on the bill.


The former light-welterweight titlist (interim) will return from the 19 month layoff that followed his tough loss at the hands of Victor Postol (a loss that saw Matthysse suffer a nasty eye injury; one so bad, Matthysse thought he’d gone blind) and the 34-year-old will now box at welterweight. Matthysse’s May opponent remains TBA at present (“we’re looking for opponents now,” Eric Gomez of Golden Boy told Rafael) but the return fight will be both an exciting addition to the main event and Matthysse’s move up to 147 will also add further intrigue to the talent-rich and deep welterweight division.

How much has Matthysse got left? Back in his pomp, Matthysse thrilled fans with great and exciting wins over the likes of Lamont Peterson (a brutal and swift stoppage win), John Molina Junior and Ruslan Provodnikov (two excellent slugfests). But then, in October of 2015, Matthysse was badly beaten by Postol. This loss came two years after the fan-friendly Argentine warrior had lost heavily to Danny Garcia – although he bounced back from the UD defeat to “Swift” – and today we have no idea if Matthysse can reach the heights again.

READ  Can legendary trainer Nacho Beristain guide Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to shock win over Canelo Alvarez?

But it sure could be fun finding out. Matthysse is rarely in a dull fight and his addition to the Canelo-Chavez card looks like a good thing. Just imagine future welterweight match-ups involving Matthysse and top names like Adrien Broner, Amir Khan, Peterson in a rematch and Shawn Porter!

If Matthysse’s eye is okay and he still harbours serious ambition, he could feature in a few further standout fights before he’s done. It will be interesting to see who Matthysse, 37-4(37) is matched with in May.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / The Canelo-Chavez Jr. card just got even better: Lucas Matthysse will return May 6

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Will a Gennady Golovkin-Chris Eubank Jr. fight really happen this year?
Who is the best heavyweight in the world today? Lennox Lewis says it’s still Tyson Fury
Kell Brook-Errol Spence Jr. possible for Sheffield; Hearn hopes to get a deal done by next Tuesday
Broner vs Granados on Feb 18 – Broner Interview
Deontay Wilder: 2017 is all about unifications
Fury vs. Fury? Forget it! Hughie says he’ll never fight Tyson
Deontay Wilder: Gerald Washington isn’t ready to fight me
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Deontay Wilder: 2017 is all about unifications

While reigning and unbeaten WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder has gone on record as saying he doesn't believe his February...

Close