Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela Official Weigh-In Results

Don’t miss Berchelt vs. Valenzuela – TOMORROW at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes – from TV Azteca Studios (Mexico City ) – Live boxing is back!

Week 3 of the Top Rank on ESPN summer series concludes from TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City on Saturday, June 27, when WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt will face Eleazar “Tronco” Valenzuela in a 10-round lightweight bout (ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 11 p.m. ET).

Miguel Berchelt 135 lbs vs. Eleazar Valenzuela 135.5 lbs

(Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

Omar Aguilar 140 lbs vs. Dante Jardon 141 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

Florentino Perez Hernandez 121.2 lbs vs. Alan David Picasso 121.2 lbs

(Junior Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

Rafael Espinoza 127.8 lbs vs. Luis Guzman 127.8 lbs

(Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

Ruben Aguilar 141.1 lbs vs Emanuel Herrera 141.1 lbs

(Jr. Lightweight — 6 Rounds)

Main Event Miguel Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (21-13-4, 16 KOs)

Berchelt, the long-reigning WBC super featherweight kingpin, will return in his first non-title bout since 2015. A native of Cancun, Mexico, he has notched five consecutive knockouts, including a devastating fourth-round stoppage over former world champion Jason Sosa in his last outing. Valenzuela is 8-3 with one no-contest in his last 12 bouts.

Undercard

Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (17-0, 16 KOs), a 21-year-old punching prodigy from Ensenada, Mexico, will fight Dante “Crazy” Jardon (32-6, 23 KOs) in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight.

In a 10-round junior lightweight bout, Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (18-2, 12 KOs) will fight unbeaten Tijuana native Humberto Galindo (12-0-1, 9 KOs).

Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (14-0, 12 KOs) will look to extend his knockout streak to eight in an eight-round featherweight battle against Luis Guzman (8-14, 1 KO).

Junior welterweight prospect Ruben “Pollito” Aguilar (9-0, 7 KOs), who has five consecutive first-round knockouts, will fight Emanuel Herrera (7-10, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.