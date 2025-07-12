Gervonta Davis Released: WBA Lightweight Champion ‘Tank’ Davis Posts Bond After Miami-Dade Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis has been released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade after posting bond. The WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis had been arrested earlier on Friday, July 11th, for a domestic violence battery charge against his ex-girlfriend. That incident took place on June 15th last month.

Tank Davis: Jail Release

As Gervonta, 30, left the jail, he was escorted to an awaiting van by three correction officers. Davis kept his head covered by a white t-shirt as he walked to the car. You could see him peaking at the press filming him. He didn’t matter that he had his face hidden. It was enough just to see him leaving the building.

Roach Rematch: Still On?

Lamont Roach later posted on social media that his rematch with Tank Davis is still on for next month on August 16th. However, the fight still hasn’t been announced. Obviously, the arrest doesn’t help the promotion of a second fight.

There hasn’t been any promotion, which is strange for a fight that is only a month away, and will likely be sold on PPV again like their previous one last March. That fight ended in a controversial 12-round draw.

Roach had outboxed Davis throughout the fight and dropped him in the ninth round. In a controversial move, the referee chose not to rule it as a knockdown and allowed Tank to walk to his corner without being given permission for a timeout to have his eyes wiped out.

Berto on Davis: Learning Lesson

“It’s a learning lesson for him. Move forward and try to be better,” said Andre Berto to Fight Hub TV about Gervonta Davis being arrested on Friday and charged with domestic violence.

“He has to hold his head up right now and keep focused. It’s tough when you’re dealing with other people you’re in a relationship with that you have to see because of the child. It’s a tough situation for him right now. That’s all I can say,” said Berto about Davis.