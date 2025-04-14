Jarrell Miller To Have Portion Of His Purse Withheld Due To “Shove” At Fabio Wardley Presser

If Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller cut an angry figure going into his June 7 fight with unbeaten, 18-0-1(17) Brit Fabio Wardley, the New Yorker with the known propensity for trash-talk is even angrier right now. Why? Because, as has been reported by The Ring, Miller will have some of his fight purse withheld by the British Boxing Board of Control, this due to his “behaviour” at the recent press conference that saw Miller shove Wardley in the face, this prompting a short melee.

Now, if his “behaviour does not improve,” Miller may face a fine and perhaps the right to box in the UK. Of course, and to absolutely no-one’s surprise, Miller is fuming – and he is vowing to take his rage out on Wardley in the fight that will take place in Wardley’s hometown of Ipswich.

“If you know you know I keep telling you all that boxing is a dirty game,” Miller said as quoted by World Boxing. “I’m gonna air out a lot of mofos soon if they keep pushing my buttons. And if you know me, you know I ain’t playing s***. Get the f*** out of here! I keep telling you that most of them Brits are softer than ten wet diapers. Who the f*** is Fabio Wardley?”

This fight, which could prove to be one of the most exciting heavyweight fights this year, certainly of the summer period, has really caught fire. And it’s mostly down to the antics, the “behaviour” of Miller. But have things been taken too far here, as far as the Board holding back some of Miller’s purse, this after what could be referred to as a mere shove? No tables were overturned, nobody slapped any eggs around, and nobody spit on the other guy.

If Miller was just a regular, some could say dull guy, his fights, and the entertainment value surrounding them, just wouldn’t have the same appeal, would they? Or maybe you have had enough of these press conference and face-to-face events and the fun and games that all too regularly come with them?

Miller, 26-1-2(22) now has a lot of talk to back up when he fights Wardley. But would Miller have it any other way?