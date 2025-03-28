Tevin Farmer Plans to Outsmart and Overpower William Zepeda in Cancún

WBC interim lightweight champion William Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) needs a knockout Tevin Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) to prove he’s not a hype job in their headliner for their event that starts at 8 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, live on DAZN this Saturday, March 29th at the Poliforum Benito Juárez in Cancún, Mexico.

The unbeaten Zepeda was supposed to have made easy work of the 34-year-old former IBF super featherweight champion Farmer in their previous fight four months ago on November 16th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Instead, Zepeda arguably lost the fight, but was saved by the judges with them scoring it a 10-round split decision.

Zepeda’s promoters at Golden Boy Promotions obviously didn’t like the backlash that came from that ‘win,’ so they did the natural thing by setting up a rematch. They’re hoping that Zepeda will look like the golden fighter he’d been before he was exposed. If he performs the same way, it’s going to reinforce the view boxing fans have about him being hype job.

The ‘Wolf’ Arrives

Farmer sees himself as a wolf coming in to steal the goods on Saturday night. He’s going to pick off the prime chicken, take his WBC interim lightweight belt, and use the victory to get a world title shot against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. That’s a guy that Zepeda has been reluctant to fight for some reason. Farmer isn’t afraid. He’ll grab that fight with both hands, get the payday, and perhaps pull off an upset against the fragile Stevenson.

Last time, we saw Tevin pick off Zepeda, hit him with headshots, and take advantage of his poor defensive skills. There’s not enough time for Zepeda to have improved since last November.