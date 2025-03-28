“Dangerous” Proposition: Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul’s 2026 Anthony Joshua Challenge, Highlighting the Financial and Physical Risks for Both Fighters

Promoter Eddie Hearn got all worked up talking about Jake Paul wanting a fight against Anthony Joshua in 2026. Hearn says he thinks the 28-year-old YouTuber turned boxer, Paul (11-1, 7 KOs), believes he can beat Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) because his followers are blowing smoke up his backside about his chances.

Financials

Hearn says it would be a “dangerous” fight for Jake, but he’s up for making it happen. It’s unclear if Eddie is serious or not. Financially, Joshua, 35, would likely make more money fighting Paul than he would any other heavyweight except for the retired Tyson Fury, who doesn’t look like he’s going to be returning to the sport after amassing a gigantic $250 million fortune.

It’s actually dangerous for the 35-year-old Joshua, too, because he’s coming off a bad knockout loss, and his punch resistance has never been good to begin with.

“We would agree with it if I’m honest,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to Pro Boxing Fans about a fight between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul. “I think Jake is pretty wild in the sense that he wants to create those big moments, and he wants to make a load of money. At the same time, you have to be careful in this kind of sport.”

Hearn should push for the fight with Jake Paul because he’s wasting time waiting for Fury to get off the sofa to return. The Gypsy King hasn’t been motivated for a long time due to the millions that he’s made. It’s too distracting when a fighter is as filthy rich as Fury is because there are too many things to do with the money. Plus, he’s a very old-looking 36, and it’s obviously been tough for him to digest getting beaten twice by Oleksandr Usyk.

Paul’s Belief

“So, look for us. At the moment, AJ isn’t a world champion. He’s not facing unified fights or undisputed fights,” said Hearn. “What he’s doing is, he’s looking for the biggest fights possible. Would that come against Jake Paul? Would he [Joshua] do it? Yeah, I think he would do it. I don’t see the point of waiting until 2026. Jake doesn’t have a fight. We don’t have a fight. “If you want to do it, let’s just get it over with. It’s pretty dangerous. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised, yeah,” said Hearn when asked if he thinks Jake Paul believes he can beat Joshua. “If you have someone around you constantly saying, ‘You’re unbelievable. You can beat or you can mix it with those guys.’ I think he thinks he can be competitive against Canelo Alvarez, and I think he thinks he would be competitive against Anthony Joshua,” said Hearn about Paul.

We’ve all seen that AJ’s resume is padded with ham and eggers from top to bottom.The only notable guy Joshua beat was Wladimir Klitschko, who was 40 years old when they fought. Even then, Joshua dropped in the fight and would have been finished off if Wladimir had put his foot on the accelerator rather than getting this crazy idea of choosing to box.