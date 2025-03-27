“He’s Not Even a Champion”: Canelo Alvarez’s Defensive Rant Against David Benavidez

Canelo Alvarez was dismissive of David Benavidez today when asked about his thoughts on him. Alvarez appeared defensive, saying Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) has done “nothing” in his career, doesn’t hold a title, and things he’s “Superman.”

Jealousy Factor?

Canelo seems angry about all the positive attention Benavidez is receiving now from the media and fans. The natural reaction is what we observed from him in today’s interview. He sounded jealous.

Alvarez says that Benavidez is “not even in my weight class,” which is true, but he WAS in the same division for many years, and Canelo didn’t want to fight him. The perception fans have is that Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) has been ducking Benavidez for years, worried about losing badly to him, and then the money he’s been getting would evaporate.

With Canelo fighting William Scull next on May 3rd, he sounds disingenuous when he says Benavidez has done nothing. He’s been doing a lot lately and taking far bigger risks than Canelo. Fighting Scull is pathetic, and the same goes for when he faces 38-year-old Terence Crawford in their circus fight in September.

“I don’t know how to answer this question, but with the way he talks, he thinks he’s Superman,” said Canelo Alvarez to Fighthype when asked about what it is about David Benavidez’s approach of getting a fight against him that is annoying.

Benavidez has been fighting like Superman lately, beating David Morrell, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, and Caleb Plant. He’s dominating everyone.

“Nothing” Claim