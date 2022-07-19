Terence Crawford wants Boots Ennis “Later down the line”

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford says he’s willing to face unbeaten welterweight phenom Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis if that fight is offered to him in the future. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) is someone that WBO 147-lb champion Crawford and IBF/WBA/WBC champion Errol Spence Jr will need to face at some point, whether they stay at 147 or move up to 154.

Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is still trying to bang out a deal for an undisputed clash with Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) later this year. If that fight doesn’t happen, Ennis, 24, is undoubtedly an option for Spence and Crawford if they’re willing to take on the young talent.

Ennis has been blowing through his opposition since turning pro in 2016. The way that Boots blew out Thomas Dulorme, Custio Clayton, and Sergey Lipinets was a sign that he’s ready to take on Spence & Crawford right now. The big question is whether they’re willing to take on him right now.

“Boots is a tremendously talented guy. Very strong, knows boxing. He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with. Me and him, later down the line. If that comes on my table and it’s the right fight for me, I’m taking it all,” said Terence Crawford to Showtime Boxing about a fight against unbeaten Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

It might not be too realistic for Crawford to fight Boots Ennis if that fight doesn’t happen soon because Bud is getting up there in age at 35. If he waits too long before fighting Boots or Spence, he will be past it, and his chances of beating either will be slim.

Crawford hasn’t faced a big name since moving up to welterweight in 2018, and it’s unknown how he’ll do against a top-flight 147-pounder like Boots Ennis or Spence.

“Not really,” said Crawford when asked if he had any news about a fight with Errol Spence. “Nothing is set in stone, no dates or anything.”

It’s not a good sign that Crawford still hasn’t got a deal agreed for the Spence fight, as it’s almost August, and there’s still no word when the contest will be made.

If Crawford doesn’t get the fight against Spence, he’s expected to move up to 154 and go after undisputed champion Jermell Charlo in 2023. However, Charlo isn’t eager to give Crawford a title shot without him earning it by fighting his way into a position to challenge for his four belts.

Crawford can use his WBO title at 147 to be installed as the second mandatory with the World Boxing Organization behind Tim Tszyu.