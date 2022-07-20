Furious Adrien Broner walks out of virtual press conference for Omar Figueroa fight

A furious former four-division world champion Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner bailed out early on his virtual press conference on Tuesday for his August 20th fight against Omar Figueroa Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida.

Broner, 32, who hasn’t won a fight legitimately in six years since 2016, was angry because his kickoff press conference was a virtual one done by computer rather than the traditional method of having them held in ballrooms and casinos.

AB didn’t like the fact that he was now reduced to doing virtual press conferences at this stage of his long 14-year professional career.

Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) pointed out that Floyd Mayweather Jr’s press conference with YouTuber Logan Paul last year wasn’t a virtual one like this. What Broner failed to realize is that Mayweather is still popular, and Logan Paul has an unreal amount of followers.

The washed Broner, with his insignificant 12-round fight against an equally over-the-hill Omar Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KO) isn’t a big enough fight for it to rate for a real press conference, which would cost money.

“I’m going to be 100% honest with you,” Broner said. “I ain’t with none of this s*** that they got going on. I feel like Al Haymon and Stephen Espinoza is bulls**** because why are we doing a press conference on a computer?”

If Broner loses this fight against Figueroa, it’s hard to imagine Showtime keeping him on as one of the fighters they televise because it’s pathetic that he’s still a headliner after the dreadfully poor results he’s since 2016.

Broner’s since 2016

Jovanie Santiago – questionable 12-round decision win

Manny Pacquiao – UD loss

Jessie Vargas – Draw 12

Mikey Garcia – UD 12 loss

Adrian Granados – SD 10 win – controversial

Ashley Theophane – TKO 9

“They don’t do Floyd’s s**** on the computer when he fight a YouTuber,” said Broner. They don’t do nobody else s*** on a computer but they want to do my s*** on a computer, so that telling me they don’t give a f*** about me. So when you say it’s f*** me, it’s f*** ya’ll.”

Broner needs to wake up and smell the coffee and understand that he’s not going to get the red carpet treatment any longer by the networks like Showtime or by his management.

He’s become irrelevant by his own doing, so he can’t expect to be treated like he’s a star when his career has been over with since his loss to Marcos Maidana in 2013. That fight is really the beginning of the end for Broner.

“Anybody can see it. At this point ya’ll bulls*****. Ya’ll been supposed to make this fight,” said Broner. “Ya’ll given us dates, you keep pushing our date back. Like, come on, who the f**** do a six-month camp? Ya’ll trippin’. So what I’ma do…I’ma get the f**** up on outta here and go back to sleep ya’ll.”