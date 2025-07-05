For Boots Ennis A Fight With Vergil Ortiz Cannot Come Fast Enough: “I Can’t Wait To Shut Y’all Up”

Soon to have his debut at 154 pounds, former welterweight champ Jaron “Boots” Ennis wants a fight with perhaps the most proven fighter at ’54 right now, Vergil Ortiz, and he wants it ASAP. And Ennis also wants this fight for a few reasons. Number one, Ennis wants to fight Ortiz because he knows it is a fight “everyone wants to see.”

Ennis vs. Ortiz: The Fight Everyone Wants

Number two, Ennis knows the fight would be both exciting, and it would do great business, “we’re gonna sell out no matter where it’s at,” he said in speaking with YSM Sports Media. And thirdly, Ennis says he can’t wait to shove it all the critics who claim he ducked a fight with Ortiz. “It’s extra motivation,” as far as being able to silence the doubters, Ennis said.

So, when will this seemingly inevitable fight take place, and where? Could it be this year and on a Riyadh card show? Maybe. Ortiz is currently recovering from hand surgery, while Boots has to box his first fight at 154. But the clamor for this particular fight will only grow as long as we have to wait for it.

“That fight can definitely happen, and it’s the fight everyone wants to see,” Ennis said of a fight between himself and Ortiz. “I’m at 154. It got to happen. That fight is going to make a lot of money. I can’t wait to shut y’all up. We’re here now. It’s time. It’s going to happen, for sure.”

Jaron Ennis’s 154-Pound Options Explored

As for that now at 154, Ennis said he has “lots of options,” and he didn’t rule out any of the following names for his debut at the new weight: Jesus Ramos, Serhii Bohachuk, Jermell Charlo, Sebastian Fundora, Xander Zayas, and Israil Madrimov.

Either of these quality fighters would make a solid challenge for Boots in his first step at conquering the 154-pound division, and a fight with Bohachuk really makes sense as Bohachuk gave Ortiz all he could handle when they fought a FOTY contender in August of last year. That said, Madrimov also gave Ortiz a tough fight in February of this year. If Boots fights either Bohachuk or Madrimov next, can he defeat them more comprehensibly than Ortiz managed?