Trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre says he believes that Terence Crawford has “two or three” more fights left in him before retirement.

BoMac Reacts to Crawford Canelo Victory

‘BoMac’ states that he’s open to the idea of Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) moving down to 160 for his next fight rather than staying at 168 to defend the undisputed super middleweight championship he won from Canelo Alvarez on September 13.

“He made it look so easy,” said trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre to the media, painting a slanted, fanciful picture of Terence Crawford’s narrow win over Canelo Alvarez as being “easy” rather than a very close one on September 13th.

‘BoMac’ is sounding like a classic example of what is called a ‘manipulator’ by repeatedly saying that Crawford’s win over Canelo was “easy,’ when the actual fight and the scores showed that it was actually a very close contest.

The idea behind saying it was “easy” for Crawford is to influence the fans’ perception of Terence, giving a false narrative of a dominating performance. What this does is increase the chance for Crawford of getting big-money fights.

If enough fans believe it and if Turki Alalshikh, Bud’s benefactor, feels the same way, he’s more likely to be offered future high-money fights. It wasn’t easy. Crawford barely won. If BoMac, the media, and fans repeat that false narrative often enough, it’ll make him look better than he actually is. In reality, he looked just a little bit better than Canelo, who was clearly washed up.

Given that, it’s understandable why BoMac is in favor of Crawford moving down to 160. It’s after down there. If he stays at 168, the chances are high that he’ll lose because he would be expected to fight someone good, such as Christian Mbilli or Osleys Iglesias.

BoMac Says Two or Three Fights Left

“He’s got two or three more in him. Training camp was harder [than the Canelo Alvarez fight]. If he wants to do it to challenge himself, I don’t mind,” said ‘BoMac’ when asked if he’d be interested in Crawford moving down to 160. “That would be great.”

If Crawford has got two or three fights left in him, as ‘BoMac’ says, it would be interesting to see which of the middleweight champions he winds up facing. He would have to give up his four 168-lb titles at some point if he chooses to stay at 160, avoiding title defenses against the young lions in the division that would spoil his unbeaten record. There are quite a few that would likely do that if Crawford dares to fight them at 168.

Crawford vs Middleweight Champions at 160

It’s possible that Crawford could become an undisputed champion in a fourth division if he stays at 160 to fight these champions:

Janibek Alimkhanuly: IBF and WBO

Erislandy Lara: WBA

Carlos Adames: WBC

If Crawford’s goal is to win just one of the titles to pad his career achievements by becoming a six-division world champion, 42-year-old Lara would be the one he should fight next. He hasn’t fought in over a year and is old enough for Crawford to have an excellent chance of beating him.

The one that Bud should stay away from is Janibek (17-0, 12 KOs) because he has power and fights out of the southpaw stance. So, he wouldn’t be thrown off if Crawford fights out of his left-handed stance.

It would likely be physically impossible for Crawford to round up all those belts if he sticks with his once-a-year schedule. He’ll be too old to beat them all.

What he needs is for them to do the hard work for him, like what was done at 140, 147, and 168, with the belts captured by one person. Then Crawford can come in and fight for all four or three of the titles.