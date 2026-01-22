“I think they’re levels above Keyshawn in every way,” said Jamaine to Ring Magazine when asked how his former opponents, Teofimo Lopez and Vasily Lomachenko compare with Keyshawn.

Ortiz is not dismissing Davis’s profile. He understands the attention that follows him and why the fight carries weight. He just separates visibility from difficulty. From his side, Lomachenko and Lopez operated at a higher technical level, especially in how quickly they processed exchanges once a fight started to tilt.

Ortiz also says the setting will not change his approach. He points to his recent losses as proof that he has already dealt with big nights and close calls. The takeaway for him was simple. Do not leave room for interpretation. Do not let officials decide how the night is remembered.

The decision loss to Lopez still bothers him. Ortiz believes he did enough to win and says the outcome reflected the business of boxing as much as the rounds themselves. That frustration has stayed with him, but it has also narrowed his focus going forward.

A fight with Richardson Hitchins would have meant a title immediately, but Ortiz views Davis as a different kind of opening. Beating a higher-profile opponent changes how doors open, even if the belt is not attached. Ortiz expects that effect to grow, not ease, if he wins.

For Ortiz, this fight is more about confirming what he already believes he proved earlier. The toughest nights came first. The spotlight is catching up now.