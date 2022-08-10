Ryan Garcia only wants Tank Davis for next fight, not Teofimo Lopez

Ryan Garcia confirmed today the ONLY fight he wants next is a match against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. This contradicts what Ryan’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya, has been saying lately, as he stated that they’ve given up on trying to negotiate a fight with Tank Davis and he wants to match him against Teofimo Lopez next.

The sad thing is, Ryan could probably get a fight against Teofimo without too much trouble, and it would attract a lot of fan’s interest. However, it would be a risky fight for Ryan and one that he could lose by knockout against Teo.

Ryan believes the Tank fight can get made for December, but the chances of that happening aren’t good based on what De La Hoya is saying.

De La Hoya says he’ll be attending light welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez’s fight against Pedro Campa this Saturday night to scout him as a potential next opponent for Ryan Garcia.

Whether De La Hoya spoke to Ryan before announcing his intent on matching him against Teofimo is unknown at this point. If De La Hoya is acting without speaking to Ryan, it could create friction between the two.

It’s been obvious for a long time that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) is nearly obsessed with fighting Tank Davis. That’s all Ryan has talked about night and day since last year, yet we’ve not seen him step it up against A-level fighters that would help prepare him for Tank.

If Ryan doesn’t fight Tank or Teofimo next, there are plenty of top 140-pounders that would jump at the chance of fighting him to gain fame & a nice payday.

In looking at the type of opposition that Ryan has fought during his career, it’s difficult to imagine him suddenly facing any of these top 140-pounders:

Jose Zepeda

Regis Prograis

Antuanne Russell

Jose Ramirez

Subriel Matias

Arnold Barboza

If Ryan is serious about wanting to campaign at 140, he’s going to be expected to face these types of contenders if he wants to be a top guy in the weight class.

It’s not going to cut it if Ryan pads his record against guys like Romero Duno, Javier Fortuna, and Francisco Fonseca.