Tank Davis – Ryan Garcia – 146-pound rehydration clause

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has a 10-lb rehydration clause and can’t weigh more than 146-pounds the secondary weigh-in on the morning of their fight next month on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both will need to weigh in initially at 136 pounds for their catchweight the Friday before their fight and then make sure they don’t eat or drink too much overnight to make the 146-lb limit on the Saturday of the fight.

It’s unclear why Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) would feel that he needs a rehydration clause to weaken Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) because he says he’s the ‘face of boxing,’ which, if true, why would he need to handicap his foe?

Being the A-side and face of boxing means that you can set things up for yourself to ensure that you win the fight, but it does look bad that Tank feels he needs this to win.

“As a fighter, I feel he’s not only level as far as skills,” said Gervonta Davis to Premier Boxing Champions about Ryan Garcia following their kickoff press conference today. “I feel Luke Campbell threw a shot that he didn’t know he was going to catch him with.

“Luke Campbell isn’t the type to bite down and get gritty. Ryan does have enough skills to recover. He took a shot and got back up, and he got to work. I feel as though he bounced back like a champ, I guess.

“He got nice speed, nice power, and that’s about it. Yeah, he’s got a lot of Instagram followers, but they can’t fight for him. That’s what I was just telling him up there. Oscar can’t fight for you. Bernard can’t fight for you, and your coach can’t fight for you.

“You’ll notice that he even has got his girl with him. It’s one of the toughest fights of his life, and he’s got his girl with him. Still, it’s business; it’s the hurt business. Leave the kids and the women at home. It’s time to put in the work.

“It’s time to make this my home in the boxing world. I’m here to stay. He is my toughest opponent. On paper, when I’m preparing for a fight, I say yes. He’s a sound fighter, but I can’t say just yet until I share the ring with him,” said Tank Davis.