Video: Jake Paul Runs Away From Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul came face-to-face in Miami after the Heat game Wednesday night … the legendary boxer and a group of men confronted the Problem Child — before JP booked it from the area.

The incident happened after the Heat-Cavs game in south Florida … when Mayweather rolled up on Paul, who appeared to have a lone security guard with him at the time.

After exchanging a few words, Jake made a run for it … getting out of there before any fists started flying.

Of course, Floyd and Jake have been beefin’ since Paul snatched the hat off the 50-0 boxers head at a press event promoting his brother Logan’s fight with TBE in May 2021.

Jake addressed the situation on social media shortly after the incident occurred.

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside the stadium, and they’re like, ‘So what’s up? what’s all that talk now?’ Paul recounted on Instagram.

The 6-1 fighter continued … “I’m like first of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro. And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to jump me, and I’m out that bitch, ok?”

As for Floyd, sources close to the fighter say he just happened to run into Jake while leaving the basketball game, denying they were lying in wait. We’re told Mayweather believes Jake previously made comments that went beyond the typical trash talk amongst fighters, so he confronted him.

“Jake crossed the line. This wasn’t about grabbing a hat. This was about Jake’s comments to Floyd about Floyd’s deceased family member and other below-the-belt inappropriate behavior,” a source close to Floyd told us.

As for Paul’s social media response after the arena incident, our Floyd source responded … “Jake went to his IG and started name calling once again when he can hide behind a camera.”

Speaking of Instagram, Jake didn’t miss the opportunity to challenge Floyd to an organized boxing match.

“You wanna run it one on one, no problem. But I’m not dumb. Okay? I’m tough, I don’t need to prove my toughness., but I’m not f**king dumb. I’m not gonna sit there and try to fight 50 dudes.”

So … Floyd Mayweather vs. Jake Paul this summer sounds about right!