Sulaiman Has Had Enough, Ryan Garcia Is Banned By The WBC Amidst Racial And Islamophobic Comments

The Ryan Garcia car crash, or if you prefer, train wreck, continues. But now, after Garcia’s latest outburst, in the form of racial and Islamophobic comments from the once so-promising fighter, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has had enough. Sulaiman took to X (formerly Twitter) to put out the following message:

“Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan’s well-being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse.”

This latest event in the Garcia saga comes just days after Garcia’s father put out an emotional appeal for his son to get help with his drinking. Garcia, who has a ‘they’re all out to get me’ attitude and belief, has done so many things these past few months that it’s impossible to keep track of it all – from all his weird antics in the lead-up to his April fight with Devin Haney, to coming in overweight for the fight, to failing a drugs test, to showing up loaded at public events, to now snapping the last straw with his ugly racial and Islamophobic comments.

Garcia has since apologized for his comments about black people and Muslims during a livestream, with “KingRy” tweeting that he was merely trolling. But the damage has been done. Garcia seems to be in one heck of a bad place, and nobody knows where he is headed. Will Garcia clean himself and his attitude up? Will Garcia ever box again?

There is a lot of damage that has been done to Garcia’s reputation as well as his health, both mental and physical. With his enormous physical gifts, Garcia had a look, just a short time ago, after his win over Haney (now a no-contest), of a future great. What a crying shame.

“We appreciate the continued support, prayers, and compassion,” a tweet from Garcia’s family reads. But how much longer will the people continue to care about Garcia when he appears not to care?