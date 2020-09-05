“Stop Bull******ng And Just Fight Each Other,” Mike Tyson Tells Fury And Joshua

Mike Tyson wants to see rival heavyweight champions Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua get it on, if not for one fight, then maybe for two. Above all, Tyson wants Joshua and Fury to “stop bulls***** and just fight each other.” Speaking on The Joe Rogan show, the former heavyweight king urged the two rival British fighters to do the right thing, telling them that they will both make plenty of money by fighting one another.

“They’re all exciting fighters, they’re all going to make a great deal of money, but they just need to fight each other,” Tyson said. “Stop bullshitting and just fight each other. Fight each other a couple of times and when that stuff is over you guys can say, ‘Hey, we did it our way.'”

What Tyson says is fair enough, but we all know it’s rarely, if ever that simple in the sport of boxing. Joshua has his mandatory defense against Kubrat Pulev, and Fury has that third fight with Deontay Wilder (who really has gone incredibly quiet ever since his February hammering at the hands of Fury, this making some people believe Wilder has imploded, never to be the same fighter again). But after that, assuming both men come through with a win, it has to be Fury Vs. Joshua, surely.

Tyson isn’t the only one who wants to see this rivalry settled.

As for his own future, 54-year-old Tyson hinted that he might have further fights after his November bout with Roy Jones:

“I believe this is just going to be the beginning, and whatever happens, happens in life,” Tyson said. “I’m just interested in fighting for the title of giving. It feels soul-cleaning for some reason. Doing it for myself doesn’t do it for me no more.”

Tyson and Jones should have been boxing a week today, yet the bout was postponed to November. Joshua’s date with Pulev is now December 12, while Fury-Wilder III is still being looked at for December 19. Who knows what 2021 has in store for these six fighters.