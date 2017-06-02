Stevenson vs. Fonfara II final weights, quotes

WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion Adonis Stevenson and Andrzej Fonfara had a tense faceoff during Friday’s weigh-in for their 175-pound rematch this Saturday live on SHOWTIME from Bell Centre.

(Photo credit Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME)

Fonfara (29-4, 17 KOs) weighed-in at 174 ¼ pounds while Stevenson (28-1, 23 KOs) measured a ready 173 ½ pounds for their rematch of an all-action 2014 showdown in which both fighters scored knockdowns.





“I’m as strong as ever,” said the southpaw Stevenson. “I know he’s dangerous, I know he’s tough. He has a new trainer and he’s going to do everything he can to take my title. But I’m going to go for the knockout. I’m going to show him I don’t only have the left, I have the right, too.”

Fonfara promised he’s improved since their first meeting both physically and mentally under new trainer Virgil Hunter.

“I’m the smarter guy now, and I have more experience,” Fonfara said. “I’m ready mentally and physically to take his belt. I’m here to put Stevenson down and become the new light heavyweight champion.”

WBC Light Heavyweight No. 1 contender Eleider Alvarez and former 175-pound champ Jean Pascal both measured 174 ½ pounds for their co-featured bout that opens the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.





Both Alvarez (22-0, 11 KOs), the mandatory challenger for Stevenson’s WBC belt, and Pascal (31-4-1, 18 KOs) are aiming for a shot at the winner of Saturday’s main event.

Final Weights & Commission Officials:

WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Adonis Stevenson: 173 ½ pounds

Andrzej Fonfara: 174 ¼ pounds

Referee: Michael Griffin; Judges: Nicolas Esnault (Canada), Omar Mintun (Mexico), Humberto Olivares (Mexico)

Light Heavyweight Bout – 12 Rounds for WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Championship

Eleider Alvarez: 174 ½ pounds

Jean Pascal: 174 ½ pounds

Referee: Alain Villeneuve; Judges: Richard DeCarufel (Canada), Rodolfo Ramirez (Mexico), Jack Woodburn (Canada)