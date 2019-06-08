Adonis Stevenson: A True Fighter, In And Out Of The Ring

Talk about a true to life story of courage and inspiration to melt even the hardest of hearts. Adonis Stevenson, the former light-heavyweight king who suffered serious injury in his Oleksandr Gvozdyk back in December of last year, has absolutely stunned doctors with his recovery. The brain injury Stevenson suffered in the stoppage loss was so severe, doctors placed Adonis in a coma, in which he stayed for three long weeks.





During this time, doctors were concerned the fallen fighter might never regain the ability to walk, to talk, to recover his short-term memory. Yet the man dubbed “Superman” in the ring has shown superhero-like strength and determination in real life. So much so that yesterday, Stevenson was able to appear on TV, even giving a short interview.

Smiling and, all things considered, looking good (the large scar, a result of his major operation, visible on Adonis’ head) the 41 year old made a genuinely moving speech:

“I’m back, Adonis is back!” he said to TVA Sports. “God heard us. When I came home, I said my children’s names and they said, ‘papa, you remember.’ You learn to walk, you learn to eat, you learn a pack of business when you’re in a coma. That’s the hardest thing for me. And I learned, it happened really fast. It’s going well, I’m in shape. It’s good to be back, we take it day by day.”





Stevenson is a massive inspiration to fellow boxers who have also suffered such dreadful injuries. The near-tragedy that befell Adonis is a big reminder of the dangers all fighters face each and every time they step into the ring. We must never forget.

One day they may well make a movie about Stevenson and his genuinely amazing recovery. For there is even more to the story. Growing stronger and stronger day by day, Adonis has a new goal: that of becoming a boxing trainer.

“Young people who want to learn to box, I’m here!” Adonis said. “I am ready for them.”

Let’s go ahead and call Adonis Stevenson the 2019 Comeback Fighter of The Year!