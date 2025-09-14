Crawford Outclasses Canelo to Cement His Place Among Boxing’s True Greats!

Canelo Alvarez came to fight. Terence Crawford came to separate himself from the rest of this era. That’s the difference, and it was written round after round inside Allegiant Stadium.

The Mexican hero opened strong with heavy hooks downstairs, the kind of rib-crunching work that’s broken plenty of men before. Crawford didn’t blink. He rode it out, adjusted, and then made Canelo look ordinary. By the middle rounds, Bud was in command, and Canelo—one of the great champions of this generation—was down to single punches and frustrated glances.

Crawford Shows Levels Few Ever Reach

The sharpness was obvious by the third. Crawford’s jab, his timing, his ability to read what Canelo thought he was hiding—it was a master at work. Every exchange reminded you that great fighters win fights, but true greats make other legends look second-best.

Canelo deserves his respect. He’s fought them all, carried the sport for a decade, and he gave Crawford no easy minutes. But Crawford’s composure, his refusal to panic under fire, and his ability to turn the tide so effortlessly is what separates the special from the great.

The Warrior Beaten by the Master

By the ninth, the truth was clear. Unless Canelo produced a miracle, the night belonged to Bud. He never did. Round eleven was Crawford’s peak—commanding, confident, sharp, precise, and punishing. Alvarez kept throwing, kept trying, because that’s what warriors do. But the fight was gone.

Unanimous decision, and not a soul who watched needed the scorecards. Crawford jumped two divisions, took the biggest name in boxing, and owned him. That’s not ambition. That’s greatness.

The Verdict

Crawford walks out of Las Vegas 42-0, undisputed at super middleweight, his legacy beyond debate. Canelo fought like the proud fighter he’s always been, but even the proud fall when they run into a man operating on a higher level.

Terence “Bud” Crawford isn’t chasing greatness anymore. He is greatness.