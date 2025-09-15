Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz – Will It Happen, and Who Comes Out on Top?

As fans may be aware, former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz came together on Saturday, this in Las Vegas at the Terence Crawford-Canelo Alvarez fight. The two engaged in a brief face-to-face, and later, on his Instagram page, Ruiz attached a video of the event with the words “Coming soon to a ring near you” written down.

So, are “The Destroyer” and “The Bronze Bomber” set to fight one another, and if so who wins and how if the fight does happen? This is a heavyweight fight that has been spoken about for some time now, and it kind of still makes sense here in 2025. Both men need to show the world that they still have something to offer the division; with Wilder’s last fight seeing him pick up a win with a so-so, perhaps C-level showing against Tyrell Herndon earlier this year, and with Ruiz last appearing last year, when he drew with Jarrell Miller.

Is Wilder Too Damaged Or Ruiz Too Undisciplined?

Who has more left today – Wilder at age 39, or Ruiz at age 36?

It sure seems a long time ago now when Mexican-American Ruiz pulled off the big upset in taking out Anthony Joshua to become world champion. While it also seems almost as age ago when Wilder was going to war three times with Tyson Fury. One would think Ruiz is the fresher, less damaged fight here, seeing as Wilder really did take punishment in two of the three Fury wars, while Ruiz has never actually been beaten up in any fight.

Ruiz’ career has been blighted by a problem Wilder has never suffered from, and that’s a lack of discipline and a lack of desire when it comes to training hard and keeping his weight down. Now, at this late stage in his career, is it too late for Ruiz to start living the life? Or might Ruiz get himself into good physical shape, do a number on Wilder, and go on to bag another good win or wins that lead him to another title shot?

Wilder’s Power vs Ruiz’s Handspeed – Who Breaks First?

Or might Wilder be able to rekindle his once withering power and become the first man to stop Ruiz, thus giving his own career a massive shot in the arm?

Wilder vs Ruiz, it’s an interesting fight still. Maybe we will see it go down either later this year or some time early next year. There was talk of Wilder perhaps facing MMA Francis Ngannou next, but it could be more likely that the once-time most feared heavyweight puncher faces the heavyweight with the (still?) fastest pair of hands in the division.

Ruiz is currently 35-2-1(22), while Wilder is currently 44-4-1(43).