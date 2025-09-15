Crawford vs. Canelo: Boxing Smashes Allegiant Stadium Records

Boxing doesn’t bow to football, concerts, or anyone else — and Las Vegas just got the reminder.

Terence Crawford showed why he’s the most complete fighter alive. He didn’t just beat Saul Álvarez — he made him look stuck. Round after round, Crawford controlled the pace, beat him to the punch, and never once let Canelo dictate. By the end, Canelo looked like a man still searching for a plan he never had. The judges wrote 116-112, 115-113, 115-113. Crawford owned the ring, owned the night, and made it look easy.

The Gate That Put Everyone Else in Their Place

The live gate? $47,231,887. That’s not just a record — it’s boxing slamming the door in every other sport’s face. Allegiant has seen Super Bowls, NFL classics, and mega-concerts, and boxing just buried them all.

The attendance hit 70,482, making it the biggest crowd the stadium has ever packed in. That also makes it the second-largest indoor boxing crowd in U.S. history, passing Ali–Spinks II. Only one fight in American indoor history has ever pulled more.

Ringside Was Hollywood, Sports, and the Culture in One

Canelo – Crawford was the place to be. Mike Tyson sat a few seats from Charlie Sheen, Charlize Theron was across the aisle from SZA and Lizzo, and Dave Chappelle laughed it up near Mark Wahlberg and Jeremy Renner. Magic Johnson, Evander Holyfield, and Angel Reese mixed with comedians like Tracy Morgan and Tom Segura. From Hollywood royalty to fight legends, the crowd looked like a collision of every corner of culture — all drawn to see boxing’s biggest night.

Allegiant’s Biggest Night Belongs to Boxing

This fight is now the highest-grossing single-day event in Allegiant Stadium history. Bigger than any Super Bowl, bigger than any act on tour. When boxing delivers, no one else gets close.

Canelo vs. Crawford: The Stats