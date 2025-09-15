Crawford vs. Canelo: Boxing Smashes Allegiant Stadium Records

Boxing doesn’t bow to football, concerts, or anyone else — and Las Vegas just got the reminder.
Terence Crawford showed why he’s the most complete fighter alive. He didn’t just beat Saul Álvarez — he made him look stuck. Round after round, Crawford controlled the pace, beat him to the punch, and never once let Canelo dictate. By the end, Canelo looked like a man still searching for a plan he never had. The judges wrote 116-112, 115-113, 115-113. Crawford owned the ring, owned the night, and made it look easy.
The Gate That Put Everyone Else in Their Place
The live gate? $47,231,887. That’s not just a record — it’s boxing slamming the door in every other sport’s face. Allegiant has seen Super Bowls, NFL classics, and mega-concerts, and boxing just buried them all.
The attendance hit 70,482, making it the biggest crowd the stadium has ever packed in. That also makes it the second-largest indoor boxing crowd in U.S. history, passing Ali–Spinks II. Only one fight in American indoor history has ever pulled more.
Ringside Was Hollywood, Sports, and the Culture in One
Canelo – Crawford was the place to be. Mike Tyson sat a few seats from Charlie Sheen, Charlize Theron was across the aisle from SZA and Lizzo, and Dave Chappelle laughed it up near Mark Wahlberg and Jeremy Renner. Magic Johnson, Evander Holyfield, and Angel Reese mixed with comedians like Tracy Morgan and Tom Segura. From Hollywood royalty to fight legends, the crowd looked like a collision of every corner of culture — all drawn to see boxing’s biggest night.
Allegiant’s Biggest Night Belongs to Boxing
This fight is now the highest-grossing single-day event in Allegiant Stadium history. Bigger than any Super Bowl, bigger than any act on tour. When boxing delivers, no one else gets close.
Canelo vs. Crawford: The Stats
- Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez before the largest boxing crowd ever in Nevada, with 70,482 at Allegiant Stadium.
-
Crawford became the first fighter ever to capture undisputed titles in three weight classes.
-
Crawford stayed undefeated at 42-0.
-
The 70,482 crowd broke Nevada’s previous state record of 1982 (Larry Holmes vs. Gerry Cooney).
-
Only Mayweather–Pacquiao ($72.2M) and Mayweather–McGregor ($55.4M) had bigger gates than this fight’s $47.2M.
-
It also smashed Allegiant Stadium’s all-time attendance record, topping the 63,969 LSU-USC college football game from 2024.
-
General Entertainment Authority Chair Turki Al-Sheikh guaranteed Canelo Álvarez a minimum purse of $100M, while Terence Crawford secured $10M, according to reports from Sky Sports.
-
The fight was the first promoted by Al-Sheikh in partnership with UFC President Dana White, marking a rare collaboration between boxing and MMA promoters.